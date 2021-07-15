Brett Dennen gives benefit concert in Carbondale on Friday to support children who are fighting cancer

Brett Dennen performs at Carbondale’s River Valley Ranch Friday night.

Provided

The driving range at the River Valley Ranch Golf Course in Carbondale turns into an outdoor concert venue Friday night, when singer-songwriter Brett Dennen performs in a benefit concert for the ALC Foundation.

The concert honors the memory of Anna Cunningham, daughter of RVR Golf Course owner Red Cunningham and Julie Warren. Anna Cunningham died at age 16 in 2019 of Ewing’s sarcoma.

The ALC Foundation works to help families dealing with childhood cancer cover basic necessities and provides summer camps and treatment support.

“Anna inspired so many in our community and beyond with her bravery and positive spirit,” Warren said in a news release of the idea behind the Friday benefit concert.

Local band Shady Lane is set to open the show for Dennen, starting at 5:30 p.m. General admission tickets are free, with a suggested donation made instead to the ALC Foundation.

“To be able to continue Anna’s legacy and help support other families faced with this devastating diagnosis is incredibly healing for our family,” Warren said.

Anna Cunningham



Concert proceeds will go to two additional programs, Camp Wapiyapi and Brent’s House.

Camp Wapiyapi offers free camp opportunities for kids fighting cancer, survivors and their siblings. Staffed with an almost all-volunteer medical team, children who are actively receiving cancer treatment can attend camp with medical support.

“A moment of normalcy in this long and difficult journey meant the world to our family,” Cunningham said in the release.

Brent’s House, located near Children’s Hospital in Denver, offers safe and clean accommodations at no cost to families whose children are undergoing bone marrow transplant and have weakened immune systems, according to the release.

To register for free tickets or purchase VIP seating, visit the foundation website. Donation links can also be found at ALCFoundation.net .