Brew Zone Silt revamps opening plans with new location

Brew Zone Silt owner Richard Lynch in November 2021.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

A small brewery originally proposed to open in early 2022 was back before Silt Town Board of Trustees on Aug. 22.

Brew Zone Silt, planned by owner Richard Lynch to open in the old Skip’s Market location at the corner of Seventh and Main streets, is now set to open in a new location about three blocks west.

The Silt Town Board unanimously approved a special use permit for Lynch and Brew Zone Silt. The permit allows for the brewery and packaging facility to open at 401 Main St., Unit 4.

Silt Planner Mark Chain said the new location is set to occupy 3,200 square feet in the proposed 25,000 square-foot structure, which was originally built in 1974.

Chain said the site itself is 1.5 acres in size, with a back patio occupying 30-by-40 feet. A food truck specializing in authentic Philly Cheesesteak sandwiches is also planned to be outside.

“I think it will really help the downtown,” Chain said. “I think it can fit it well.”

Chain said Brew Zone Silt is currently slated to be open 4-5 days a week, with last call coming between 9-10 p.m.

Lynch first proposed its business plan to Silt in November 2021. Lynch, a former firefighter in Pennsylvania, is making the location a blue-collar themed brewery dedicated to first responders. He would also refer to it as a “dive brewery.”

Lynch previously operated a brewery in San Diego.

Silt Mayor Keith Richel asked whether Lynch is brewing a maximum of 17 barrels per month.

“That’s enough to start with,” Lynch said.

Silt Town Board members’ main concerns included if water was going to connect to the food truck and how brewing production was going to be maintained.

Silt Director of Public Works Trey Fonner said Lynch there’s a back flow device on the back of the proposed site that feeds water. Meanwhile, Lynch is using a catch basin to collect drainage flow.

“If there’s any grain, it’s going to be on the bottom of the catch basin,” Lynch said.

Conditions of the permit include Lynch having adequate ingress and egress, loading space and adequate parking, Chain said.

Moving forward, Lynch still needs to obtain permitting through the state of Colorado to get the project underway.

“We’re over the hurdle again,” Richel said. “Let’s see what happens.”