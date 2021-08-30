Bridge closed at 27th street
A semi-truck collided with a guardrail on the 27th Street bridge Monday afternoon, causing Glenwood Springs city staff to close the bridge in both directions, a Glenwood Springs news release stated.
There is currently no estimated time for reopening the bridge. The city anticipates significant traffic delays, according to the release.
For alternate access to Midland Avenue or Colorado Highway 82, city staff advised travelers to use the Eighth Street detour.
“Responders are on scene to reopen the bridge safely as soon as possible,” said Bryana Starbuck, Glenwood Springs public information officer.
Reporter Ike Fredregill can be reached at 970-384-9154 or by email at ifredregill@postindependent.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Bridge closed at 27th street
A semi-truck collided with a guardrail on the 27th Street bridge Monday afternoon, causing Glenwood Springs city staff to close the bridge in both directions, a Glenwood Springs news release stated.