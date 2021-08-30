Bridge closed at 27th street

The 27th Street bridge is closed in both directions Monday evening after a semi-truck collided with the guardrail trying to make the turn. There is no estimated time for reopening.

Peter Baumann/Post Independent

A semi-truck collided with a guardrail on the 27th Street bridge Monday afternoon, causing Glenwood Springs city staff to close the bridge in both directions, a Glenwood Springs news release stated.

There is currently no estimated time for reopening the bridge. The city anticipates significant traffic delays, according to the release.

For alternate access to Midland Avenue or Colorado Highway 82, city staff advised travelers to use the Eighth Street detour.

“Responders are on scene to reopen the bridge safely as soon as possible,” said Bryana Starbuck, Glenwood Springs public information officer.

