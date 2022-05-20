Bridges High School gets things rolling for Roaring Fork District graduations Friday night
Bridges High School in Carbondale graduated 28 seniors Friday night at the school, kicking off a weekend full of graduation ceremonies for high schools in the Roaring Fork School District.
The late-week snowstorm pushed Bridges and other ceremonies inside.
Glenwood Springs High School will still have its graduation outside at Stubler Memorial Field at 9 a.m. Saturday, due to space issues inside to fit everyone. The largest school in the district has a graduating class of 211.
A tent will be provided outside for the elderly and vulnerable, and attendees can view a livestream of the ceremony from inside the GSHS theater, district officials said on Friday.
Roaring Fork and Basalt high school graduations are set for 10 a.m. Saturday, both inside the school gymnasiums.
Bridges is the district’s alternative high school program for students at risk of dropping out of high school. Here are some images from the Friday celebration.
Senior Reporter/Managing Editor John Stroud can be reached at 970-384-9160 or jstroud@postindependent.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Bridges High School gets things rolling for Roaring Fork District graduations Friday night
Bridges High School in Carbondale graduated 28 seniors Friday night at the school, kicking off a weekend full of graduation ceremonies for high schools in the Roaring Fork School District.