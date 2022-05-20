Bridges High School gets things rolling for Roaring Fork District graduations Friday night

Bridges High School Class of 2022 salutatorian Sekar Wikan shows off a diploma.

John Stroud/Post Independent

Bridges High School in Carbondale graduated 28 seniors Friday night at the school, kicking off a weekend full of graduation ceremonies for high schools in the Roaring Fork School District.

The late-week snowstorm pushed Bridges and other ceremonies inside.

Glenwood Springs High School will still have its graduation outside at Stubler Memorial Field at 9 a.m. Saturday, due to space issues inside to fit everyone. The largest school in the district has a graduating class of 211.

A tent will be provided outside for the elderly and vulnerable, and attendees can view a livestream of the ceremony from inside the GSHS theater, district officials said on Friday.

Roaring Fork and Basalt high school graduations are set for 10 a.m. Saturday, both inside the school gymnasiums.

Bridges is the district’s alternative high school program for students at risk of dropping out of high school. Here are some images from the Friday celebration.

Bridges graduate Gio Jurado leads a group of graduates in the opening processional, carrying a basketball to be placed on a chair in memory of former Bridges student Brian Aguilar Guzman.

John Stroud/Post Independent

Students and staff decorated a chair in memory of former Bridges student Brian Aguilar Guzman, who died unexpectedly this spring. He was attending Yampah Mountain High School in Glenwood Springs this year.

John Stroud/Post Independent

Bridges graduate Maria Gonzales Reh, right, had one of the more decorative caps at the Friday ceremony.

John Stroud/Post Independent

Bridges graduate Jacqueline Martinez Andrade acknowledges someone in the stands while receiving her diploma Friday night.

John Stroud/Post Independent

Bridges High School Class of 2022 valedictorian Josue Deloera addresses fellow graduates and the audience during the Friday ceremony.

John Stroud/Post Independent

Bridges graduate Jesus Almanza Valdez carries in a rock to be placed on the stage along with those of his classmates at the start of the Friday ceremony.

John Stroud/Post Independent

Bridges High School social studies teacher Kendra Schipper receives flowers from graduate Ethan Uber during the traditional presentation of flowers at the Friday ceremony.

John Stroud/Post Independent

A proud moment at the Bridges High School graduation Friday night in Carbondale.

John Stroud/Post Independent

Bridges graduate Roxanna Ramirez, left, presents flowers to some special someones in the stands during the Friday ceremony.

John Stroud/Post Independent

Bridges graduate Martin Alvarado stretches to give a flower to a family member in the stands during the Friday ceremony.

John Stroud/Post Independent

