Bridges senior profile: The importance of being a good role model

Bridges High School senior Jeovanny Sorto Solis. Courtesy photo



Jeovanny Sorto Solis attended Basalt High School until the end of his sophomore year, when he transferred to Bridges High School.

“I think it was really beneficial for me. The teachers are more of a friend, and there’s more of a chance to talk to them since it’s a smaller school,” Sorto Solis says. “They support you in any way you can.”

Bridges High School offers a small school environment so students can focus on building positive relationships with community members.

“Our mission is to engage students in their own education and create pathways to a successful future. We value the individual journey and students are encouraged to take responsibility for their own learning, growth, and development,” the schools’ website says.

Sorto Solis says he started off high school pretty bad.

“I would ditch all the time and not really go to class,” he says.

Once he started attending Bridges, Sorto Solis says he found outlets such as working out at the gym, as well as helping his mom clean the gym in Aspen some days. He says he also likes playing basketball and video games with friends, and spending time with his family.

Sorto Solis took the required courses at Bridges, but it wasn’t until he took a financial class that he started to take an interest in school.

“I took this one financial class that I found interesting. It helped me think about what I wanted from my future,” he says.

Because of this, Sorto Solis now sees a future with college in it. He’s received a scholarship for CMC from Alpine Bank, and also a scholarship for Colorado Mesa Universtiy. As of now, he plans to stay in the community and go to CMC to study business. He says he would one day like to start his own business, maybe car tinting.

What he said he’ll miss most about high school are the football games and the people.

“I’ve grown up with them and it’s been nice seeing how things change,” he said. “It was a good experience and fun while it lasted.”

Looking forward to graduation, Sorto Solis said graduating will make him feel proud of himself and more accomplished. He also hopes to set a good example for his younger brother, with whom he shares a room, and his younger sister.

“It’s important to be a good role model,” he said.