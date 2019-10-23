Rifle Roundup, October 23

National Prescription Take Back Day

The Rifle Police Department is partnering with City Markey and the Drug Enforcement Agency for National Prescription Take Back Day.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, citizens are invited to bring expired or unwanted prescription drugs to City Market, at 1320 Railroad Ave. in Rifle.

This will be the second year RPD is participating in the program. This year the DEA is accepting vaping cartridges.

Representatives will be outside near the pharmacy drive-thru.

Downtown Streetscapes Public Meeting

A public workshop for the downtown streetscape project will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday. The workshop will be held at the Rifle Library, 207 East Ave.

At the workshop, the consultant team will present two options for integrating dining spaces and other beautification features into Third Street and Railroad Avenue. Drawings in 3-D will be presented to show the proposed improvements.

With the current street, sidewalks, landscaping, and utilities in need of improvement the city of Rifle will begin improvements to the Third Street and Railroad Avenue beginning the summer of 2020.