Bristlecone student spotlight: Life lessons in art class

Crystal River Elementary School art teacher Susan Annabel holds up a dreamcatcher that one of the students made in her art class.

Superheroes are more popular than ever these days, and why shouldn’t they be?

A superhero has strength where others don’t, and they can almost always protect themselves and their loved ones.

They also get to wear cool outfits and see different lands.

Susan Annabel, the art teacher at Crystal River Elementary School, realized that the concept of a superhero was a great way to teach her students different kinds of art techniques while also getting them to think outside of the box.

“They are more engaged because they can make themselves a superhero,” Annabel said.

The students were not necessarily excited to do a plain self-portrait, but making themselves as a superhero with a power, a uniform and a secret identity made creating a self-portrait much less intimidating.

The students posed for each other to figure out how to draw their superhero stances, while learning to do observational drawings.

They were told to create their superpower with a secret identity and an imaginative costume.

Annabel said she encouraged the students to have alter egos for the assignment, like Clark Kent and Superman. The students were able to create their superhero version of themselves and their alter-egos.

They were also able to think up three things their superhero would have, like a mask, a cap, a belt and an emblem.

Their portraits were done in colored pencil, and it taught them how to draw proportions on bodies and envision their stances.

The background was painted with watercolors, so it could look outer-worldly and let the students immerse themselves in that world while learning to use different values in the lighting scale.

Avery Klumb and Ryder George said it was their favorite project of the year because they liked making the self-portrait and getting to use the watercolors for the background.

One student named Jackson Walkerwas excited to mix the different colors like blues and greens in a project where they got to paint like Jackson Pollock. It was one of his favorite projects because he has the same name.

“They really remembered all of the projects,” Annabel said.

Some of the students really loved a project where they got to learn about and make dream catchers. They learned about the Native American tribe that made dream catchers and then they made them with recycled items like CDs and yarn.

Annabel said she used the lesson to teach them about weaving.

In addition, Annabel had her students use many different kinds of art media like foil pots, paper flowers and pastels.

Ruby Dewolfe said her favorite was being able to smudge the color when making jellyfish. Annebel explained that she was teaching the students how to blend pastels and was impressed she was still so excited about a project from the beginning of the year.

Annabel uses different techniques to teach the students art, but also other aspects of developmental learning. Her classroom isn’t just to teach students expression but also how to take in the world around them and recreate it through their imagination.

