Brush fire burning south of Glenwood Springs

A wild fire broke out on the hillside above the Glenwood Springs Airport, burning toward the Four Mile Ranch subdivision.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

UPDATE 3:30 p.m.: The city of Glenwood Springs advises a wildfire that broke out near Four Mile Ranch Wednesday afternoon has led to multiple evacuations.

The Four Mile Ranch subdivision and lower Four Mile houses are being evacuated. “All evacuated residents should evacuate to the former Safeway parking lot at 2001 Grand Ave. in Glenwood Springs,” according to a city press release.

As of 3:30 p.m., air tankers were in route from Grand Junction. Glenwood Springs Fire Department, Colorado River Fire Rescue, Carbondale Fire Department, and local law enforcement agencies are all on scene.

The fire has been named the “Sunrise Court Fire.”

Evacuado Todo el Rancho Four Mile está siendo evacuado al antiguo estacionamiento de Safeway para #SunriseCourtFire

Air support is being called in to assist with controlling the fire’s spread to the south, according to fire officials.

The Glenwood Springs Fire Department advises on its Facebook page that the fire is in the Four Mile area, along Prehm Ranch Road, and burning near Four Mile Ranch.

Fire crews are responding Wednesday afternoon to a brush fire burning on a hillside south of Glenwood Springs below the Four Mile Ranch subdivision.

The fire was reported around 2:45 p.m., and is burning west of the Roaring Fork River in the vicinity south of the municipal airport.

This is a developing story that will be updated.