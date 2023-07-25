UPDATE: Parachute fire more than 90% contained

A brush fire near Parachute on Tuesday evening.

Westley Crouch/Post Independent

A brush fire broke out around 7:55 p.m. Tuesday west of Parachute.

The initial fire was 6-8 acres but high winds and dry conditions made the fire fast-moving. Two cabins located near the blaze had to be evacuated but the structures remain intact as local fire crews were able to control the flames, Grand Valley Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Chris Jackson said.

The fire continued to move west-northwest on Wednesday.

The fire is more than 90% contained as of 2:45 pm. The only remaining part of the blaze is on a piece of land along the Colorado River that is surrounded by water.

Twenty crew members remain on site and are monitoring the fire and any potential hot spots. Interstate 70 is open in both directions, as well as Highway 6. The total acreage burned was 98.7 acres.