Brush fires prompt highway closures in West Glenwood

Firefighters respond to a brush fire in West Glenwood.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

UPDATE 1:33 p.m. — One lane of I-70 westbound is now open at mile-marker 116. Firefighting crews are still working in the area, so motorists should proceed cautiously, an updated emergency alert states.

The Glenwood Springs Fire Department and assisting agencies are responding to a series of three brush fires in West Glenwood Tuesday afternoon.

Westbound Interstate 70 at Exit 116 is currently closed, according to a Garfield County Communications Authority alert made at 12:57 p. m.

U.S. Highway 6 is also closed in both directions between Devereaux and Donegan roads, as crews work to keep the fire from jumping the road.

Smoke rises from brush fires in West Glenwood on Tuesday. |Chelsea Self / Post Independent

This is a developing story and will be updated.