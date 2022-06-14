 Brush fires prompt highway closures in West Glenwood | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Brush fires prompt highway closures in West Glenwood

News News | | Developing

Staff Report
  

Firefighters respond to a brush fire in West Glenwood.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

UPDATE 1:33 p.m. — One lane of I-70 westbound is now open at mile-marker 116. Firefighting crews are still working in the area, so motorists should proceed cautiously, an updated emergency alert states.

The Glenwood Springs Fire Department and assisting agencies are responding to a series of three brush fires in West Glenwood Tuesday afternoon.

Westbound Interstate 70 at Exit 116 is currently closed, according to a Garfield County Communications Authority alert made at 12:57 p. m.

U.S. Highway 6 is also closed in both directions between Devereaux and Donegan roads, as crews work to keep the fire from jumping the road.

Smoke rises from brush fires in West Glenwood on Tuesday. |Chelsea Self / Post Independent
5DAD27D1-1F3C-4B50-A566-46B9952093CC

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more