Bus route info, free and reduced lunches, bell times for Roaring Fork Schools parents and families

Roaring Fork School District Bus routes are ready and available on our website .

We are heavily recruiting bus drivers. Our highest need is for Special Needs bus route drivers. These are easy vehicles to drive, with flexible schedules and an amazing and small group of students on board. All training can be completed in a few hours and we are paying $23/hour to start. We are also hiring for regular bus drivers and offer paid Commercial Drivers License training. Must be able to read, write, and speak English.

Free and reduced lunch applications

During the last two years, the Roaring Fork School District was able to provide free, nutritious meals to our students through the USDA COVID-19 Pandemic waivers. Unfortunately, the waivers were not extended so we will be returning to our regular operating procedures.

This means that all families will have to complete a Free and Reduced lunch application to see if they qualify for free or reduced meals.

Applications are now available online through the parent portal. If you do not have access to the parent portal you can complete a paper application at your student’s school, the district office located at 400 Sopris Avenue Carbondale, or at the Food and Nutrition Services office located at: 504 27th Street in Glenwood Springs

Only one application per household is required. This application does more than just verify free and reduced meal benefits, it also helps the school district apply for increased funding for student academic programs, technology, and other services. In addition, if your student qualifies for free or reduced meal pricing it can help them with tuition assistance for SAT and ACT fees and discounted college application fees.

If you have questions about Free and Reduced Lunch please Contact Michelle Hammond at 970-384-6016 or mrhammond@rfschools.com .

If you have any questions about the Nutrition Services Department please contact Octavio Maese at 970-384-6007 or omaese@rfschools.com .