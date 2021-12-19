Business briefs 12-20-21
Sopris Lodge names Amyjo Cruz Resident Care Coordinator
Sopris Lodge at Carbondale, an independent and assisted living community and memory care facility, has named Amyjo Cruz as its new resident care coordinator.
“Cruz will coordinate Sopris Lodge’s program of person-centered care for residents in the assisted living and memory care community, hire and train new care team members and manage their day-to-day activities while helping with resident care as needed,” a press release states.
Cruz previously worked in a secure skilled nursing unit before receiving her certified nursing assistant license in 2007. She is a licensed assisted living administrator, a certified provider of dementia and Alzheimer’s care, and is certified as a qualified medication administration personnel, according to the release.
New Glenwood ANB Bank now open
The new Glenwood Springs ANB Bank is now open at 910 Grand Ave.
“The new facility will provide customers with personalized service in a new building with a convenient downtown location and parking with our knowledgeable team of local bankers,” a news release states.
The new facility is 8,865 square feet in size. ANB Bank worked with Open Studio Architecture LLC and D.M. Neuman on this project, the release states.
“The full-service Banking Center offers a full line of banking services to meet Glenwood Springs’ personal and business banking needs,” it states.
ANB Bank plans to occupy approximately 4,100 square feet of the building, including the lobby area and a 24-hour walk-up ATM.
The remaining square footage will be common area and tenant space, the release states.
