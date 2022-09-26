Business briefs: Brainard appointed deputy director of Public Health; Carbondale seeks RFQs for Town Center site

Garfield County Public Health has named longtime public health nurse and nurse manager Sara Brainard as its first-ever deputy director.

Brainard has worked with the department since 2001.

“Sara possesses a unique level of experience with a background in local, state, and global public health work,” Garfield County Public Health Director Joshua Williams said in a news release. “She knows how to navigate difficult situations to get things done for the people of Garfield County.”

Brainard has a Master of Science degree in nursing and has also worked for the Washington State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and World Health Organization (WHO), the release states. During her work with the CDC and WHO, Brainard was based out of Ethiopia, where she provided training to villages on disease control and immunization practices to stop the transmission of polio. From 2019 to 2021, she served as chair of the Colorado Organization of Nurse Leaders.

Carbondale seeks development partner for Town Center project

The Town of Carbondale recently launched a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) process to find a development partner to lead its Town Center project. Submittals are due by 4 p.m. Oct. 19 via email to towncenter81623@gmail.com .

Earlier this year, the town acquired 14 undeveloped parcels in the core of its downtown that cumulatively cover 1.4 acres of land. Since then, town leaders have engaged in a community input process to gather ideas for development of the land, with affordable housing emerging as the top need.

“This opportunity presents a vibrant in-fill project in a prime location with many of the acquisition and site development costs in place,” a town news release states.

A mixed-use project with affordable housing and commercial space is envisioned for the site.

The town now seeks developers with experience in building affordable commercial, residential and/or mixed-use projects in mountain communities. More information at the project website, [carbondalegov.org/top_alert_detail.php ].

New orthopedic surgeon joins ValleyOrtho

Valley View Hospital’s ValleyOrtho clinic has a new orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Daniel O’Connor, who specializes in joint replacement and adult joint reconstruction.

Dr. O’Connor is slated to see patients at Valley View in Glenwood Springs, Eagle HealthCare, Silt HealthCare, Willits HealthCare and ValleyOrtho Aspen, a news release states.

“As a specialist in joint replacement and adult reconstruction, Dr. O’Connor has extensive experience in robotic assisted total hip and total knee arthroplasty, muscle-sparing anterior and posterior approach total hip arthroplasty, revision hip and knee arthroplasty, extensor mechanism reconstruction, local rotation flap coverage, and mega prosthesis reconstruction,” the release states.

Glenwood Electric boosts energy rebates by 50%

Glenwood Springs Electric customers who undertake energy-saving measures before the end of the year will be eligible for extra money back on the cost of the work, according to a news release from Clean Energy Economy for the Region (CLEER).

Glenwood Springs Electric offers cash rebates on various home and business upgrades to encourage more efficient electricity use. Through Dec. 31, the utility is increasing its rebate amounts by 50%, the release states.

Funding is limited and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, said Zuleika Pevec of CLEER, which manages Glenwood Springs Electric’s rebate program.

The rebates can provide extra help for homeowners wanting to add insulation and seal up air leaks in time for winter, Pevec said. Rebates are also available for programmable thermostats and heat tape timers to heat pump heating/cooling systems.

Commercial customers are also eligible for up to $7,500 back on projects that generate electricity savings.

For more information, visit GarfieldCleanEnergy.org/GWSE-rebates or call CLEER at (970) 704-9200.

Summit54 awarded Alpine Bank grant

Summit54, which operates the Summer Advantage summer school and after-school programs in the Roaring Fork School District, was recently chosen to receive the Alpine Bank “Colorado Day — Pay it Forward” contest.

Alpine Bank held the contest to celebrate Colorado Day on Aug. 1. Lilianna Seijo won the grand prize and selected Summit54 to receive the check for $1,876 — 1876 was the year that Colorado became a state.

“I didn’t hesitate to choose Summit54 because I am an educator and I highly value the importance of Summit54’s educational programs for children in the Roaring Fork Valley,” Seijo said in a news release.