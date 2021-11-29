Business Briefs for Monday, Nov. 29

Hot Springs Lodge’s Chris Welpton recognized as Emerging Hospitality Leader

Glenwood Hot Springs Lodge Assistant Manager Chris Welpton receives his award.

Photography G/Courtesy photo

Chris Welpton, assistant lodge manager at Glenwood Hot Springs Resort, was named an Emerging Hospitality Leader at the Colorado Hotel Lodging Association’s (CHLA) Stars f the Industry awards luncheon on Nov. 17 at The Ritz Carlton Denver.

Welpton is responsible for front-of-the-house operations at Glenwood Hot Springs Lodge, overseeing the front office, reservations, guest services, bellmen, concierge, transportation and night manager.

The Emerging Hospitality Leader Award recognizes an exemplary lodging employee who has demonstrated superior professional dedication, leadership and a fresh perspective to his or her job. Nominations were reviewed and winners selected by the CHLA Awards Committee.

“Chris is a true emerging leader,” Hot Springs Resort Human Resources Nate Adams, who nominated Welpton for the award, said in a news release. “He leads the staff with a calm and devoted energy that is infectious. He is not above any task; from moving bags to interviewing candidates, he operates as a true hospitality leader.”

Sopris Lodge at Carbondale names Elise Dreher wellness director

Elise Dreher

Sopris Lodge/Courtesy photo

Sopris Lodge at Carbondale, the Roaring Fork Valley’s newest retirement community, has announced Elise Dreher as its new wellness director.

“In this role, Dreher will oversee Sopris Lodge’s person-centered approach to care, develop cutting-edge wellness programs and deliver supportive services to the assisted living and memory care residents,” a news release states.

A registered nurse for more than 30 years, Dreher has experience in the fields of women’s healthcare, public health and school nursing, the release states. “She is passionate about working with seniors and previously worked in assisted living in the Aspen area.”