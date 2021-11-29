Business Briefs for Monday, Nov. 29
Hot Springs Lodge’s Chris Welpton recognized as Emerging Hospitality Leader
Chris Welpton, assistant lodge manager at Glenwood Hot Springs Resort, was named an Emerging Hospitality Leader at the Colorado Hotel Lodging Association’s (CHLA) Stars f the Industry awards luncheon on Nov. 17 at The Ritz Carlton Denver.
Welpton is responsible for front-of-the-house operations at Glenwood Hot Springs Lodge, overseeing the front office, reservations, guest services, bellmen, concierge, transportation and night manager.
The Emerging Hospitality Leader Award recognizes an exemplary lodging employee who has demonstrated superior professional dedication, leadership and a fresh perspective to his or her job. Nominations were reviewed and winners selected by the CHLA Awards Committee.
“Chris is a true emerging leader,” Hot Springs Resort Human Resources Nate Adams, who nominated Welpton for the award, said in a news release. “He leads the staff with a calm and devoted energy that is infectious. He is not above any task; from moving bags to interviewing candidates, he operates as a true hospitality leader.”
Sopris Lodge at Carbondale names Elise Dreher wellness director
Sopris Lodge at Carbondale, the Roaring Fork Valley’s newest retirement community, has announced Elise Dreher as its new wellness director.
“In this role, Dreher will oversee Sopris Lodge’s person-centered approach to care, develop cutting-edge wellness programs and deliver supportive services to the assisted living and memory care residents,” a news release states.
A registered nurse for more than 30 years, Dreher has experience in the fields of women’s healthcare, public health and school nursing, the release states. “She is passionate about working with seniors and previously worked in assisted living in the Aspen area.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Business Briefs for Monday, Nov. 29
Chris Welpton, assistant lodge manager at Glenwood Hot Springs Resort, was named an Emerging Hospitality Leader at the Colorado Hotel Lodging Association’s (CHLA) Stars f the Industry awards luncheon on Nov. 17 at The Ritz…