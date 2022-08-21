Business briefs: Several area new hires announced

Jordan DeCrow new Assistant Athletic Club Director at Hot Springs

Glenwood Hot Springs Resort has hired Glenwood Springs native Jordan DeCrow as its assistant athletic club director.

DeCrow most recently served as assistant athletic director of Glenwood Springs High School and continues to serve as assistant coach for the girls’ varsity basketball team, a news release states.

DeCrow earned a master’s degree in sports administration online from Southeastern Oklahoma State University, graduating in May 2021.

“I have always loved sports, and I knew that I wanted a career in athletics,” DeCrow said in a news release. “I wanted to start working for the athletic club because Glenwood Hot Springs is a world-class resort where I could grow in my professional career.”

After playing basketball at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa for two seasons and completing a bachelor’s degree in communication studies from there in May 2019, she returned to Glenwood Springs to work at her alma mater.

As a third generation Glenwood Springs native, DeCrow said she remembers her grandfather, Jim Nieslanik, bringing all nine grandkids to the hot springs pool.

“We would spend all day diving for dive sticks, playing ball and going down the old slides. Grandpa wouldn’t let us leave without having an ice cream cone,” she recalls.

Marone new executive director at Carbondale’s Heritage Park Care Center

Heritage Park Care Center, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center in Carbondale, welcomes Alexis Marone as its new executive director.

According to a news release, Marone served as the facility’s administrator in training from February of this year until May 27. She also did her administrator training at Life Care Center of Colorado Springs and previously worked in admissions for another skilled nursing facility.

Originally from Port Charlotte, Florida, Marone has a master’s degree in health services administration and a bachelor’s degree in health science. She currently resides in Colorado Springs.

Heritage Park Care Center, located at 1200 Village Road, is one of 22 Life Care facilities in Colorado.

Mind Springs names new executive team members

​​Mind Springs Health, provider of mental health and addiction treatment services in Western Colorado, has named its new executive leadership team of Laura Byard and Frank P. James.

Byard joined Mind Springs Health in July as the organization’s Chief Clinical Officer (CCO). In the newly created CCO position, she will oversee the clinical programs and services provided in Mind Springs Health’s 13 outpatient offices She will be in charge of creating and implementing new policies, procedures, training efforts and other initiatives to increase access to care and enhance quality throughout the entire organization, the release states.

Byard is a graduate of Mercer University in Georgia, with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She received her master’s degree in professional counseling from the Georgia School of Professional Psychology (Argosy University), the release states.

Dr. James joined Mind Springs Health in January 2021 and has recently been named Chief Medical Officer (CMO), following Dr. William Elsass’s decision to step down from the CMO role to focus on providing care to child and adolescent patients on a full-time basis.

James’ clinical knowledge, skills, and abilities in the field of psychiatry and addiction medicine, combined with his expertise in quality measurement and outcomes, will allow Mind Springs Health and West Springs Hospital to continue to attract and build strong medical and patient care teams, the release states.

Dr. James earned a Bachelor of Arts in premedical studies and Japanese language at the University of Notre Dame and received both his Medical and Juris Doctorates from Southern Illinois University. He completed his general psychiatry internship and residency at Walter Reed Army Medical Center and is a veteran of the United States Army.