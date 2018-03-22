Business pitch contest at Carbondale’s 3rd Street Center Thursday night

GlenX, a Carbondale-based coworking space and business incubator/accelerator space located in the Third Street Center, hosts the semifinals of its Business Incubator Pitch Competition at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Third Street Center auditorium.

Out of 15 remaining participants, the top five finalists will proceed to the final round on March 29 where the winner will receive $10,000 in startup funds to launch their idea.

The public is invited to attend to help with the judging. Audience members will have a 50 percent vote, along with a panel of local business owners who carry half the vote to determine who goes to the finals.

The pitch competition started three weeks ago with more than 30 applicants, and submissions were open to the public. Each week, applicants were given the opportunity to participate in an educational business exploration session to develop their idea into an actual business presentation.

Participants were educated on how to form an initial 30-second pitch based on their idea and develop it into a 2-minute pitch to be presented with details on community impact, market penetration, and what they are looking for from potential investors.

Pitch competitors are from throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, and represent multiple demographics and age groups. They will be presenting on a variety of ideas, from technology startups to reinventing radio and community publications.

"All the participants have done a great job developing their idea into practical business applications ready for investor presentation,” said participant coach Jonathan Stokely in a news release. “Encouraging and educating entrepreneurs to develop a business is key in creating a more sustainable community here in the valley for years to come.”