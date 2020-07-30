Business Spotlight: Pollinator Chocolate
HOW HAVE YOU GOTTEN CREATIVE DURING THIS TIME?
Developing new recipes, finding new avenues for selling, leaving no stone unturned.
WHAT HAVE YOU DONE TO KEEP YOUR CUSTOMERS ENGAGED?
Post frequently to the social medias, with offers and gifts.
WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING THE COMMUNITY CAN DO TO SUPPORT YOU?
Buy my damn chocolate.
WHERE CAN WE FIND YOUR MOST CURRENT OFFERINGS AND UPDATES?
http://www.pollinatorchocolate.com, Skips Farm to Market in Basalt, Aspen Emporium and flying circus, Mana foods, Landmark cafe, Batch.
IS THERE ANYTHING ELSE YOU WOULD LIKE TO ADD REGARDING YOUR BUSINESS?
I make the most delicious chocolate on the Western Slope, while I have a long way to go before it’s perfect, it’s pretty damn good right now.
