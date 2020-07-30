Business Spotlight: Signet

Contact Info: 970-456-6388 1221 Blake Ave. Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

Editor’s note: Business Spotlights is a business awareness program sponsored by the Bank of Colorado. Spotlights are submitted by business owners and entrepreneurs throughout Garfield County. Do you operate a business in our county and want to submit a spotlight? Go here to do so.

HOW HAVE YOU GOTTEN CREATIVE DURING THIS TIME?

Our business specializes in building online login systems between organizations. As such, while the COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating for tourism, it has been an unexpected benefit for our small business as so many others are forced towards remote work. We feel a bit guilty about doing well as others are doing poorly, but our most recent client is setting up a hub for academia to consolidate COVID-19 findings, so there’s some moral solace there.

WHAT HAVE YOU DONE TO KEEP YOUR CUSTOMERS ENGAGED?

We’ve had to do very little, as our customers are already highly motivated by their own need to move to virtual work, the dearth of specialists in this field, and the critical importance of protecting personal and other sensitive data while still providing 24/7 login service.

WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING THE COMMUNITY CAN DO TO SUPPORT YOU?

Three words: Complete Project THOR. Make fiber to the home a reality.

WHERE CAN WE FIND YOUR MOST CURRENT OFFERINGS AND UPDATES?

Our website would be the best.

We’re still developing social media and email outreach, given the deluge of customers and our recent foundation.

IS THERE ANYTHING ELSE YOU WOULD LIKE TO ADD REGARDING YOUR BUSINESS?

We perform all our work remotely, but offer our employees the chance to live in our lovely City at the same time. This has been a much better business model than trying to pay premium pricing for sub-par results and happiness in typical technology hubs, such as Silicon Valley. We think diversifying Glenwood Springs’ economic base alongside tourism will make it more resilient and vibrant in years to come.