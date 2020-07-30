Business Spotlight: Sol Maya Cruelty-Free Spa & Salon
HOW HAVE YOU GOTTEN CREATIVE DURING THIS TIME?
Yes, we added a new addition to the spa: The Secret Garden Boutique
WHAT HAVE YOU DONE TO KEEP YOUR CUSTOMERS ENGAGED?
Give discounts or deals. We strive to educate our guests about how to take care of their hair, nails or body when needed. We also let them know that everything that is in the store is cruelty-free.
WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING THE COMMUNITY CAN DO TO SUPPORT YOU?
Referring us and visiting us.
WHERE CAN WE FIND YOUR MOST CURRENT OFFERINGS AND UPDATES?
On our website and social media.
IS THERE ANYTHING ELSE YOU WOULD LIKE TO ADD REGARDING YOUR BUSINESS?
Sol Maya and The Secret Garden are a green business. Meaning that we do recycle, reuse and renew anything that can be reused for the better good. We believe that we need to take care of Mother Earth by reducing our carbon footprints.
