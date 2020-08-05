Business Spotlight: Sopris Alpaca Farm

Contact info: Kim & Cory Wesson (970)274-0853 35795 Hwy 6 Silt, CO 81652 http://www.soprisalpacafarm.com http://www.soprisalpacafarm.com

Editor’s note: Business Spotlights is a business awareness program sponsored by the Bank of Colorado. Spotlights are submitted by business owners and entrepreneurs throughout Garfield County. Do you operate a business in our county and want to submit a spotlight? Go here to do so.

HOW HAVE YOU GOTTEN CREATIVE DURING THIS TIME?

Just posting pictures of farm life during this time so families can see what has been going on on the farm.

WHAT HAVE YOU DONE TO KEEP YOUR CUSTOMERS ENGAGED?

Continue to post pictures of farm life, including when we have baby alpacas (crias) born.

WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING THE COMMUNITY CAN DO TO SUPPORT YOU?

Come visit us and hand feed an alpaca, or 71.

WHERE CAN WE FIND YOUR MOST CURRENT OFFERINGS AND UPDATES?

Facebook, Instagram, Glenwood Chamber and Google

IS THERE ANYTHING ELSE YOU WOULD LIKE TO ADD REGARDING YOUR BUSINESS?

We have loved sharing our farm and furry animals with the community.It is such a delight to just hear the laughter and giggles when families are feeding the animals. We are open Wednesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.