Basalt’s newest pot shops aim for May 1 opening

Basalt’s newest marijuana purveyor aims to open shop on Midland Avenue on May 1.

Jack Pease plans to open both a recreational marijuana operation and a medical marijuana operation at 174 Midland Ave. His plan advanced Tuesday evening when the Basalt Town Council voted 3-0 to transfer licenses for the pot shops from Norm and Laura Clasen to Pease.

The Clasens obtained the licenses last year but never opened the shops. Pease’s company, Neat Things LLC, is already remodeling the ground floor space in the Three Bears Building, which is owned by the Clasens. He plans to operate as Aspen Valley Station.

Lauren Maytin, Pease’s attorney, described her client as a dedicated businessman in his 70s who got into the marijuana business when his wife was diagnosed with terminal cancer some years ago.

“You couldn’t ask for a better owner to be in our valley,” Maytin said.

His wife died a little more than one year ago.