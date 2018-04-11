Best-price deadline looming for Epic Pass purchase

BROOMFIELD — Buying an Epic Pass for the 2018-2019 ski and snowboard season before Sunday, April 15 provides lowest guaranteed rate with just $49 down now.

Purchasing the Epic Pass before April 15 also provides skiers and snowboarders with 12 discounted tickets (“Buddy Tickets” and “Ski With a Friend”) to share with friends and family. Priced at $899 for the 2018-19 winter season, the Epic Pass provides access to 64 mountain resorts in eight countries and 11 states and provinces.

For next winter, the Epic Pass will feature access to an additional 19 resorts around the world, including Telluride and Crested Butte Mountain Resort in Colorado; Hakuba Valley’s nine ski resorts in Japan; Resorts of the Canadian Rockies, including Fernie Alpine Resort, Kicking Horse Mountain Resort and Kimberley Alpine Resort in British Columbia, Nakiska in Alberta, Mont Sainte Anne and Stoneham in Quebec; Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire, all in a long-term alliance.

Perks for Buying the 2018-2019 Epic Pass before April 15 include:

• $49 down now, pay the rest later.

• 12 total discounted tickets for family and friends.

• New guests can also benefit from the Turn in Your Ticket program, allowing skiers and snowboarders to apply the cost of their day lift ticket toward the price of an eligible season pass for the 2018-19 season. Guests can bring their same-day lift ticket to a season pass office at any of the Vail Resorts owned mountains and put the value of the ticket towards an eligible season pass product.

Additional season pass options and the Epic Pass Account Manager for new or existing pass holders can be viewed at http://www.EpicPass.com.

The Vail Resorts company website is http://www.vailresorts.com. The consumer website is http://www.snow.com.