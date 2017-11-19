Business Briefs November 20, 2017

Dalby, Wendland & Co. makes Top 250 Private Colorado Companies List

Dalby, Wendland & Co. was listed among the ColoradoBiz Top 250 Private Companies in Colorado list, making the list for the fifth year.

Companies must be headquartered in Colorado and are ranked each year by gross revenues. A complete list of the top companies can be found at: http://www.cobizmag.com/Lists/.

Dalby, Wendland & Co. has been in the public accounting and business consulting profession for more than 65 years, now with offices in Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Grand Junction, Montrose, Rifle, and Telluride. DWC is the largest public accounting firm headquartered in western Colorado.

BTS Wireless has merged with Decypher Technologies

BTS Wireless, an in-building wireless and radio frequency engineering firm on the Front Range, has joined forces with Decypher Technologies, which has its operations center in Glenwood Springs. The merger comes after a successful 10-year partnership between BTS founder Mike Tackett and Decypher founder Farr Shepherd on millions of dollars in project deployments across the United States.

With over 45 employees in Colorado, Florida and Hawaii, Decypher will be taking on the management of BTS Wireless as it transitions its team. BTS Wireless specializes in designing and building cellular amplification systems (also known as Distributed Antenna Systems, or DAS) across business, hospitality and healthcare industries, which amplify cellular signal throughout large residential and commercial buildings to drastically improve cellular reception. BTS has completed hundreds of high-profile jobs across the nation, including Denver's Mile High Stadium (Sports Authority Field), Cherry Creek and Park Meadows Malls, Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, and Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs (on which BTS and Decypher worked as partners).

Shepherd founded Decypher Technologies in 2003 to provide technical solutions and client service to the Rocky Mountain region. Over 13 years later, Decypher has grown to serve diverse clients nationwide, with over 45 employees and four locations. Offering managed services, wireless and fiber networking, surveillance, computer support and cellular and public safety solutions, Decypher's aim is to make technology work for its clients. Visit decyphertech.com for more information.

CCY Architects named AIA Firm of the Year for the U.S. Western Mountain Region

The American Institute of Architects Western Mountain Region council has selected Cottle Carr Yaw Architects as the 2017 Architectural Firm of the Year. The region includes Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

This distinguished honor recognizes the firm that has best produced exceptional architecture over a period of at least 10 years, has made significant contributions to the profession as well as its community, and has transcended local boundaries in making these contributions. Notably, CCY Architects is the only firm, in the 38-year history of this recognition, to have received this award twice.

Tate, Stokes join Coldwell Banker Mason Morse

Matthew Tate and Chessie Stokes have joined Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate as broker associates. The team joins Mason Morse from Snowmass Select Properties, where they specialized in luxury real estate brokerage services and property management throughout the Aspen/Snowmass area.

Previously serving as managing broker of Snowmass Select Properties, Tate is a 15-year Roaring Fork Valley resident and has been buying and selling real estate for nearly 10 years.

Born and raised in Aspen/Snowmass, Stokes has been a property manager with Mighty Mouse Management maintaining high-end residences throughout Snowmass Village for the past five years.