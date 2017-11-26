Business Briefs November 27, 2017

Spa of the Rockies hires new spa director

Holleigh Alexander-Ramsey is the new spa director at the Spa of the Rockies in Glenwood Springs.

"Spa is about taking care of oneself in terms of wellness — it goes beyond beauty," said Alexander-Ramsey. "One of my goals is change the stereotype that spa is only about pampering. It's not. With its geothermal mineral waters, Glenwood Hot Springs has always been about tapping into the deeper healing beneath the surface to genuinely feel better not just temporarily, but for the long term. On the day-to-day end, I want to bring the staff together as a cohesive, team where every person on the team has a voice and is heard and feel that they are valued."

Alexander-Ramsey is a 20-year veteran of the spa industry and brings with her an extensive list of credentials in hospitality, spa, branding and business development. She is the owner and founder of two spa development consulting companies which specialize in business solutions for spa clients. Her skill set includes financial management, the planning and opening of spas, branding, sales, vendor relations and more. Her propensity for impeccable service and individuality has been recognized by leading publications such as Condé Nast Traveler, Travel & Leisure, SpaFinder Wellness and World Luxury Awards.

Experienced in a variety of markets that range from luxury resort and hotel to club spa markets, Alexander-Ramsey has worked with such recognizable corporations as the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, Marriott International, Starwood Hotels & Resorts — Luxury Collection, DMB Associates Inc., Pearl Hospitality and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts.

Alexander-Ramsey has also served as a volunteer on both the International Spa Association (ISPA) Focus Group Task Force as well as Green Spa Network Membership Task Force, and is a published contributing author to the college textbook Hotel Management and Operations – Fifth Edition.

Recommended Stories For You

Memberships include: ISPA, Green Spa Network, Day Spa Association, IDEA Health & Fitness, Wellness Warrior, Global Wellness Day, LOHAS (Lifestyles of Health & Sustainability) and National Association of Professional Women.