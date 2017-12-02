Business Briefs

Crystal River KOA wins President's Award, Founder's Award

The Carbondale/Crystal River KOA Holiday Campground, owned and operated by Ray Nielsen, has been awarded the 2018 KOA President's Award and KOA Founder's Award by Kampgrounds of America Inc. The awards were presented Nov. 17 at KOA's annual International Convention in Phoenix, Arizona. KOA is also celebrating its 55th anniversary in 2017.

The KOA Founder's and KOA President's awards are presented annually to campgrounds that receive the highest scores in customer service from their campers, and also receive top scores in KOA's annual quality review.

The KOA Founder's Award — named in honor of Dave Drum, who founded KOA on the banks of the Yellowstone River in Billings, Montana, in 1962 — is given to those KOA campground owners and managers who attained the very top scores in both customer service and the KOA quality review. KOA surveys hundreds of thousands of campers each year regarding their KOA camping experience.

To find out more about this KOA or any of the other 500 KOAs in the U.S. or Canada, go to http://www.KOA.com.

New Glenwood Springs program director welcomed by Mind Springs Health

Mind Springs Health, the largest provider of mental health and addiction treatment on the Western Slope, has appointed Andrew (Andy) Hymas, LCSW, as program director for its Glenwood Springs practice.

Hymas brings more than 18 years of mental health and addiction treatment experience in both inpatient and outpatient settings, and understands the unique needs of rural health care. He comes to Mind Springs Health most recently from Rexburg, Idaho, where he was executive director of Upper Valley Resource & Counseling Center. Areas of interest and expertise for Hymas include play therapy, structural family therapy and cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT). As program director he is responsible for the overall management of a therapy office that treated over 1,500 people of all ages this past year.

"Good mental health is a community effort, as those who live with mental and emotional difficulties find peace in an environment of acceptance, encouragement and love," said Andy. "I am thankful for the opportunity to work with the people of Glenwood Springs and Garfield County in building communities that support those with mental health needs in creating a lifestyle that brings them growth and happiness."

Hymas holds an undergraduate degree from Brigham Young University in Salt Lake City, Utah, and received his master's degree from Walla Walla University in Missoula, Montana. He and his family love the outdoors and are looking forward to enjoying the local hiking, camping, mountain biking and rock climbing.

Carbondale naturopathic doctor releases health book

Carbondale resident Jade Wimberley, a licensed naturopathic doctor, will sign her new book, "The Health Revolution: Give Yourself the Healthcare You Deserve," from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at Lux Wellness Center, 1372 Main St. in Carbondale. Holiday cheer will be offered along with signed copies of the book available for purchase. The book may also be ordered online at Amazon.

"The Health Revolution" is a combination holistic health, self-help book and inspirational manifesto. This back-to-basics primer recognizes the challenges individuals face with the current healthcare system, offers actionable solutions, and empowers them to awaken their healthiest selves — physically, emotionally, and mentally. "Health is not about taking a pill; health is about understanding why we feel the way we do and making educated choices to truly heal," says Dr. Wimberley. Her book is a gentle nudge from a naturopathic doctor who wants readers to know the innate natural power of the body, honor it, and affect a comprehensive Health Revolution.

For more information on "The Health Revolution" book or movement, naturopathic services, and Lux Wellness Center contact Dr. Wimberley at 970-510-5394 or office@luxwellnesscenter.com.

Chuck Brown joins Beck Building Co. Roaring Fork Office

Chuck Brown has joind Beck Building Co., a luxury custom home builder with offices in Avon, Basalt and Golden, as project manager. Brown will work out of the Basalt office and oversee several projects in both Aspen and Snowmass.

Brown is a longtime Roaring Fork Valley resident having worked in the Aspen market since 1998 for a series of top-tier builders in high-end residential construction. His expertise ranges from innovative project management activities to owning his own firm, which included the construction of 22 custom homes and remodels.

The Beck Building Co. office is located in Riverview Plaza on Elk Run Drive in Basalt.

Sunlight adds Distillery Inn to award-winning ski package

This year Sunlight Mountain Resort launches into its 51st season as the home of the Best Family Ski Package (as named earlier this year by the National Ski Areas Association). With Sunlight's popular Ski, Swim, Stay ski vacation package, kids 12 and under ski free and everyone enjoys ending their ski day with a rejuvenating soak at Glenwood Hot Springs and a night's stay at one of eight lodging properties.

New this year, Sunlight has added the Distillery Inn to the package, the first lodging partner located in Carbondale. Learn more at SkiSwimStay.com.

Colin Wilhelm joins Richards Law Office

Lawyer Colin Wilhelm has joined Richards Law Office as a full partner in the firm. He will be focusing on DUI defense, criminal defense, rental property disputes and any legal problems you may have. In addition, Colin is one of the few local lawyers with knowledge of the Social Security disability application process. After living and practicing in Boston area for a few years, Colin moved to Glenwood in 2014.

The Richards Law Office is a full-service law firm, specializing in immigration, criminal defense, family law and Social Security disability law. Se habla español.

Infinite Wellness Acupuncture a VA health care provider

Infinite Wellness Acupuncture is now a health care provider with Veterans Affairs. There is no copay to receive acupuncture under the VA's health care plan. Veterans just need to get a referral from their primary care provider. Acupuncture has offered relief from many types of aches and pains (phantom, nerve, old injury, chronic aches, etc.), sleeping issues, high stress, irritably, anger, depression, PTSD and much more. Call Heather Douglas at 970-930-1809 or visit http://www.infinitewellnessacu.com to schedule or for more info.