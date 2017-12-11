Business Briefs for Dec. 11, 2017

POPEJOY JOINS RESORT TRENDS TEAM

Patsy Popejoy joins the Glenwood Springs-based travel and tourism firm Resort Trends, Inc. as communications director. Through this new position, Popejoy will be responsible for client public relations and serving as communications liaison for Resort Trends.

"Patsy is an outstanding addition to Resort Trends," said Vicky Nash, president and CEO of Resort Trends, Inc. "I am excited to incorporate her vast tourism background which will directly benefit our current and future clients."

Popejoy will be working with the Glenwood Hot Springs, Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association, Pagosa Springs Tourism, the Colorado Historic Hot Springs Loop, and hotels throughout Colorado.

She has extensive experience public relations from building relationships with various media in the local, national, and international arenas, along with planning major client events and developing strategic communications objectives.

She moved to the Roaring Fork Valley nine years ago from Indianapolis, where she developed and supervised award-winning client creative campaigns and implemented public relations strategies as senior account executive at MZD Advertising & Public Relations and as senior account director for Shank Public Relations Counselors.

Popejoy created and developed the public relations manager position for Snowmass Tourism, and most recently worked for the Aspen Board of Realtors as communications and programs manager.

TERRAPIN ACQUIRES TWO GLENWOOD HOTELS

Terrapin Investments and Management Corp. announces the acquisition of the 70-guest room Hampton Inn by Hilton and the 65-guestroom Holiday Inn Express, both in Glenwood Springs. Both Hotels will be owned and managed by Terrapin Investments and Management Corp.

In this transaction, Terrapin acquired the hotels from their current owner for $3 million, and is looking at renovation potential, according to a news release.

KARINA ROMAN JOINS BAY EQUITY HOME LOANS

Bay Equity Home Loans welcomes Karina Roman as a loan coordinator. Roman has lived in the Roaring Fork Valley since 1997 and brings over 14 years of banking and customer service experience.

According to a news release, her experience and bilingual skills will be a great asset as she works alongside loan officer Susie Meraz. Karina can be reached at 970-366-3578 or kroman@bayeq.com