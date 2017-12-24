Business Briefs

Solar stock tank group purchase 'a huge success'

The Passive Solar Livestock Tank Sales Event offered by Holy Cross Energy in October resulted in the sale of 58 tanks to livestock owners in Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties.

Local response to the wholesale-pricing offer swamped the manufacturer, Pine Ranch Products of Santa Clara, Utah.

"We wanted to reach out to our livestock owners and let them know about an energy efficient way of watering livestock," said Mary Wiener, energy efficiency program administrator for Holy Cross Energy.

SunTanks rely on insulation and passive solar heat gain to prevent freezing, even in sub-zero temperatures, eliminating the need for costly electric heating units or the hard work of breaking and shoveling ice.

"We are absolutely astounded at the success of the sales event, by receiving 30 orders for a total of 58 tanks, and we thank all members who participated and made it a huge success," Wiener said.

In addition to the wholesale pricing for all buyers, at 9-14 percent below retail, Holy Cross negotiated for free shipping on the tanks and offered customers a $300 rebate, which cut the total cost of the tanks in half. The sales event was open to all livestock owners in the three counties.

Staff at the Colorado Mountain College Veterinary Technology program noticed the offer and ordered 10 tanks.

"We are replacing 10 electric-heated tanks that were running 24/7 with 10 passive solar tanks," said Dr. Jeff Myers, director of the CMC Vet Tech program, located on the Spring Valley campus near Glenwood Springs.

The swap helps fulfill CMC's effort to be environmentally responsible, Myers said, and delivers two other key benefits. It eliminates the need for electric wires inside animal pens, and because the water in the tanks is not directly exposed to sunlight, the system inhibits the growth of algae.

"The tanks will provide a better source of water for our animals, and mean less cleaning for us," Myers said.

The CMC Vet Tech program has six horses, five cattle, 15 goats, four sheep, four alpaca and one llama, so the tanks will be well-used. Other heated watering systems will continue to be used for the programs chickens and ducks.

On Missouri Heights, Denise Henderson said she "couldn't be happier" with the SunTank purchased for her horse, Summer.

"For me, this is a game changer," Henderson said. "I used to have to run out 150 feet of electric line, and cover my tank with plywood, and strap it to the tank. This is so great. It fits right under my frost-free pump."

Henderson said her horse adapted to the SunTank immediately. The 25-gallon size will keep Summer well-watered for two days. The tanks also come in a 42-gallon size.

Customers will be notified once the delivery arrives, and can pick up their tanks at Holy Cross Energy headquarters, 3799 Highway 82 in Glenwood Springs, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Customers, or anyone picking up a tank for someone else, should bring the confirmation letter to be sure they receive the correct tank.

Sarah Woods retires from Roaring Fork Conservancy

Sarah Woods, director of philanthropy, has announced her retirement after nine successful years with Roaring Fork Conservancy. 2018 will mark the completion of the River Center in Basalt, a project for which Woods was instrumental in securing funding and bringing to fruition. For nearly a decade, Woods has also helmed the organization's signature fundraising event, the River Rendezvous. She will orchestrate the conservancy's 19th anniversary River Rendezvous on July 11, 2018. Woods' legacy also includes the Children's Water Education Fund — started after observing RFC's education programs in action she prioritized the need to continue teaching our valley school children the importance of keeping our waters healthy and clean.

"I am thrilled to see the River Center construction moving so quickly and tracking well for a summer 2018 Grand Opening. I look forward to the future generations of children that will have the opportunity to forge a connection and develop a greater appreciation for the watershed through programs at the River Center. I have also thoroughly enjoyed the River Rendezvous and working with the RFC's National Council to execute such a fun and successful event. My husband, Robert, and I will work alongside the committee once again for the Rendezvous in 2018, before both retiring. After the event I look forward to spending my time golfing, fishing and traveling with Robert. It has been a wonderful, rewarding experience that I will cherish always. I thank you all for your loyal support of our organization," Woods said.

Sarah and Robert will continue to be strong advocates for all rivers and especially their "home" river, the Fryingpan.

John Stelzriede to serve as senior vice president of Glenwood branch of Alpine Bank

Longstanding community banker John Stelzriede will join Alpine Bank Glenwood Springs as a senior vice president and its newest lender.

"We're so happy to have John's talent as a part of our organization," says Jay Rickstrew, Alpine Bank regional president. "His community orientation, along with his two-plus decades of banking experience in the valley, make him an ideal fit."

Stelzriede moved to the Roaring Fork Valley in 1982. He graduated from Roaring Fork High School, obtained his undergraduate degree from the University of Northern Colorado and then attended Pacific Coast Banking School in Seattle. He's a member of the Glenwood Springs Rotary Club and volunteers with the Valley View Hospital Foundation Finance Committee. He and his family reside in Glenwood Springs.