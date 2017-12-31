Business Briefs

Rand joins Colorado 24/7 Fitness

Nate Rand has joined Colorado 24/7 Fitness as a new owner. Rand has a passion for fitness and experience helping people get out of pain and reach their fitness goals.

Rand and his family are longtime locals and business owners in the Roaring Fork Valley so, and he has many goals and changes for the four clubs including a fresh remodel of all four locations.

Call Rand at 970-945-9107.