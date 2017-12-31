Business Briefs
December 31, 2017
Rand joins Colorado 24/7 Fitness
Nate Rand has joined Colorado 24/7 Fitness as a new owner. Rand has a passion for fitness and experience helping people get out of pain and reach their fitness goals.
Rand and his family are longtime locals and business owners in the Roaring Fork Valley so, and he has many goals and changes for the four clubs including a fresh remodel of all four locations.
Call Rand at 970-945-9107.
Trending In: Business
Trending Sitewide
- VP Mike Pence gets message from Aspen neighbors: Make America Gay Again
- Crime Briefs: Teens track fellow teens to park with phone, threaten with gun
- Carbondale police issue warning after drug overdoses
- A true story of murder and false identity
- Mike Pence’s Aspen vacation grounds hot-air balloon operation; owners out $10,000