Business Briefs January 8, 2018

Johnson joins Glenwood Veterinary Clinic

Dr. Sam Johnson has joined Glenwood Veterinary Clinic. "Dr. J" moved to Glenwood Springs from Ocala, Florida, where he worked at a large equine referral hospital. His primary interests in veterinary medicine are equine medicine and surgery, but he is happy to see dogs, cats, cattle, goats, sheep, llamas, alpacas and exotic pets as well. Johnson was born in Boulder and grew up in Denver, where he attended Regis Jesuit High School. He completed his undergraduate work at Boston College and attended Colorado State University for veterinary school. To schedule an appointment, visit http://www.glenwoodvet.com or call 970-945-5401.

Installation technician job fair

Comcast is hosting an installation technician job fair from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 1605 Grand Ave. in Glenwood Springs. The event will be targeted at hiring communication technicians who work in our customers' homes and outdoors to install XFINITY products and services. This is an opportunity for long-term career growth and provides excellent benefits including full medical/dental/vision, 28 paid days off, free Xfinity TV and Internet; tuition reimbursement; and provided vehicle/phone/iPad. Register at http://cmcsa.jobs/RGPbwin.

Coldwell Banker Mason Morse named "Best Real Estate Company" in Roaring Fork Valley

Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate has been named "Best Real Estate Company" in Roaring Fork Lifestyle magazine's Reader's Choice Awards. Coldwell Banker Mason Morse was recognized for its commitment to creating exceptional experiences for all they serve.

Created in 2015, Roaring Fork Lifestyle is a monthly publication created exclusively for and about the residents of the Roaring Fork Valley, focusing on community news and events. With the largest distribution and readership program in the valley, the publication's Reader's Choice Awards acknowledge the best the area has to offer as selected and voted on by their audience of more than 80,000 monthly readers.

"We're extremely grateful to be receiving this distinguished recognition from Roaring Fork Lifestyle readers as the best real estate company in the area," said Will Herndon, president of Coldwell Banker Mason Morse. "Our dedicated brokers strive to go the extra mile for our valued clients each and every day, and we're deeply honored by this acknowledgment."

For more information on Coldwell Banker Mason Morse, call 970-925-7000 or visit http://www.masonmorse.com.

Janice Barker, CTFA, opens All Inclusive Investment Consulting LLC

Janice Barker is a certified trust and financial advisor (CTFA) who, for 13 years, previously managed investments with one of the local-area providers. She recently established All Inclusive Investment Consulting LLC, a firm with the primary focus of comprehensive financial planning (both general and retirement-specific), as well as advice and guidance for individuals in need of objective feedback before they commit to a plan of action.

To elaborate, Barker said, "When I managed investments for clients they often compartmentalized their discussions: investments with the account manager, taxes with the tax specialist, transfer concerns with the attorney…when in fact all of these things are interrelated and need to be considered as a whole. How one area is managed will have an enormous impact on the remaining areas, so they need to be coordinated. Planning for retirement is the most obvious arena for this service. But it also applies to general organizing and planning throughout major events of a person's financial life, not just when the target retirement date is drawing near. This kind of oversight gives the client the ability to make informed decisions, and will save them time, money, and — importantly — unexpected or unwanted outcomes."

Janice can be reached at planmyinvestments@gmail.com or 970-987-1842.

Salvatierra joins Grand Hair Designs

Brandie Salvatierra has joined the team at Grand Hair Designs at 818 Grand Ave. in Glenwood Springs. Salvatierra has been a stylist in Glenwood Springs for more than 20 years, and specializes in color and cuts. She is available days, evenings and Sundays. Call (970) 319-1060 to schedule an appointment.