Business Briefs

Setterberg elected vice president at International College of Dentists

James C. Setterberg D.D.S., owner of a longtime dental office in Glenwood Springs, was recently elected as vice president of the USA section of the International College of Dentists. His term began Jan 1, 2018.

Installation technician job fair

Comcast is hosting an installation technician job fair from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 1605 Grand Ave. in Glenwood Springs. The event will be targeted at hiring communication technicians who work in our customers' homes and outdoors to install XFINITY products and services. This is an opportunity for long-term career growth and provides excellent benefits including full medical/dental/vision, 28 paid days off, free Xfinity TV and Internet; tuition reimbursement; and provided vehicle/phone/iPad. Register at http://cmcsa.jobs/RGPbwin.

Johnny Cronin joins Roaring Fork Conservancy as director of donor relations

Roaring Fork Conservancy has hired John A. Cronin Jr. (Johnny) as director of donor relations. Cronin has had a successful career as an entrepreneur and most recently fundraising/leadership roles with The Nature Conservancy and Houston Wilderness. Johnny and his wife, Vicki, enjoy splitting time between their homes in the Roaring Fork Valley and Houston. Cronin graduated from Texas Tech with a degree in Public Administration. Johnny and Vicki have deep connections in Colorado as their sons are University of Colorado alumni, with family residing in Denver.

Cronin is an accomplished fundraiser and donor relations builder with respect to critical conservation issues.

He can be reached at johnny@roaringfork.org.

Karin Gamba joins Resort Trends

Karin Gamba has joined the Glenwood Springs-based media communications travel and tourism firm Resort Trends Inc. as content creator/writer. Gamba will be taking the lead in producing written content for clients across a variety of platforms including websites, blogs, articles and press releases. While Gamba is now officially a member of the growing Resort Trends team, she has been working side by side with owner Vicky Nash for close to 10 years writing content from newsletters to press kits and brochures.

Gamba joins Patsy Popejoy, communications director and Savannah Nelson, communications coordinator at Resort Trends. She will continue to provide content for Glenwood Hot Springs Resort and VisitGlenwood, as well as other new and existing Resort Trends clients.

Ascendigo Autism Services names new director of development

Ascendigo Autism Services, a nationally recognized autism service and outdoor recreation provider located in Carbondale, has appointed Courtney McEleney as the organization's new director of development. McEleney was previously a development professional with the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) for nearly a decade, first at the district level in Long Beach, California, and Denver, then with the national office.

As community relations manager for the MDA national office, McEleney helped facilitate a national rebranding effort to increase awareness, relevance and engagement. Additionally, she expanded MDA's mission and stories in national communication materials including videos, blogs, media interviews and marketing collateral. McEleney graduated from UCLA with a bachelor's degree in sociology and minor in global studies. She began her passion for health-care oriented nonprofits volunteering throughout her college years in Los Angeles.