Business Briefs January 22, 2018

Sopris Realty welcomes Crystal Mugford

Crystal Mugford has joined Sopris Realty as associate broker and is a member of the National Association of Realtors. She will be working out of both the Glenwood Springs and Rifle offices to cover the Roaring Fork Valley. As well as an active member within the community, her background is in the health and medical field as a registered nurse.

She can be reached on her cell phone at 970-987-9072 or email Crystal@SoprisRealty.com.

Alpine Bank Vice President Dan McCaslin achieves CFP

Dan McCaslin, a vice president in the Wealth Management division at Alpine Bank, has just earned a globally recognized credential: he's now a Certified Financial Planner. McCaslin is one of 80,000 individuals worldwide who have met the rigorous ethical requirements, base of experience, course of study and test as demanded by the CFP board.

On average, it takes 1,000 hours of study to complete the coursework and then pass the seven-hour exam. McCaslin's curriculum covered the financial planning process, risk management, investments, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits, and estate planning. CFP professionals also agree to meet ongoing continuing education requirements and to uphold the CFP board's Code of Ethics and Professional Responsibility, Rules of Conduct and Financial Planning Practice Standards.

McCaslin joined Alpine Bank in 2007 and has worked in commercial lending and retail bank management prior to joining the Wealth Management team. He serves clients in the Vail Valley and Roaring Fork Valley from his office in Glenwood Springs. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Colorado Mesa University.

Currie named Gold Star Realty's broker of the year

Ginger Currie has been named Gold Star Realty's broker of the year. She had $4 million in sales for 2017, her first year. Currie can be reached at 970-625-1616 (office) or 970-366-7688 (cell).