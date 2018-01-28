Business Briefs January 29, 2018

LegalShield ribbon cutting

Debby Stephens with LegalShield, as an Independent Associate – Director, had her ribbon cutting this past week in downtown New Castle. LegalShield is a home-based business that gives clients the ability to talk to a lawyer on any personal legal matter without worrying about high hourly costs. Email Debby at legaldebby@gmail.com

Johnson selected as new board president for Colorado Alliance for Environmental Education

Sarah R. Johnson of Wild Rose Education in Carbondale recently was selected by the nationally recognized Colorado Alliance for Environmental Education to serve as president of the board of directors. Johnson has served on the board since 2015. CAEE is the professional association for environmental education in Colorado the mission of which is to advance environmental education by fostering collaboration, mobilizing support and driving excellence. CAEE supports over 800 environmental education providers ensuring all Coloradans are environmentally literate and make choices that support the health and well-being of all life on our planet.

Johnson is honored with this opportunity to lead the 29 year old association: "Now more than ever, environmental literacy, civic engagement and social justice must be at the forefront of education here in Colorado and beyond. Currently there is strong momentum among culturally relevant environmental education practitioners and leaders. I look forward to work along side CAEE's talented board, members and stakeholders to put our new strong strategic plan into action as we elevate our work and increase our collective impact making environmental education a priority across Colorado."

Johnson is joined in leadership by Laurel Olson, manager of school programs at Denver Botanic Gardens, serving as CAEE's vice president. Joel Koenig, Deloitte partner, CPA, retired, serves as treasurer, and Dr. Melanie Armstrong, assistant professor at Western State Colorado University, serves as secretary.