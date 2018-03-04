Business briefs

Coldwell Banker Mason Morse celebrates top agents at annual awards and recognition ceremony

Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate, the No. 1 independently owned and operated Coldwell Banker office in Colorado, recently hosted its agents and employees at its annual awards ceremony, the 2017 State of CBMM Awards & Recognition Ceremony, held at The Temporary at The Arts Campus at Willits in January.

With $729 million in total sales volume for 2017 and a 34 percent increase from 2016, the event celebrated the firm's growth and its agents from across the Roaring Fork Valley. In 2017, the firm was responsible for 700 sales and lease transactions, a 5 percent increase from the previous year.

Earning the awards for top producers in each office were Carrie Wells (Aspen), Sarah Burggraf (Snowmass), The Rod & Sarah Woelfle Team along with The Leslie Newbury & Roshni Slali Team (Basalt at Willits), Nancy Emerson (Carbondale), as well as Erin Bassett and Ingrid Wussow (Glenwood Springs).

Earning the award for Top Listing Broker in each office were Carrie Wells (Aspen), Sarah Burggraf (Snowmass), The Leslie Newbury & Roshni Slali Team (Basalt at Willits), Becky Ciani (Carbondale), and Erin Bassett (Glenwood Springs).

Top Rental Broker awards went to Lisa Turchiarelli for vacation rentals, as well as Nick Hough and Anna Olson in long-term rentals.

Candace Whipple and Mike Eaton earned Rookies of the Year.

Earning the firm's prestigious, peer-nominated Core Values awards were Jack Pretti (Integrity), Erin Bassett (Success), Aldona Wisniewski (Service), Blake Greiner (Collaboration), and Jerome Sarge Whalen (Stability).

The firm also acknowledged numerous agents in their Top 10% Recognition, including Erin Bassett, Jeff Bier, Bill Blanton, Bob Bowden, Patty Brendlinger, Jim Cardamone, Becky Ciani, Christy Clettenberg, Nancy Emerson, Brian Hazen, Bruce Johnson, Chris Lawrence, Leslie Newbury, Sherry Rubin, Roshni Slali, Chris Souki, Minette Stapleton, Gella Sutro, Carrie Wells, Joy White and Ingrid Wussow.

For more information on Coldwell Banker Mason Morse, call 970-925-7000 or visit http://www.masonmorse.com.

ANB Bank appoints Pearce as vice president in Glenwood Springs

ANB Bank has appointed Tyler Pearce as vice president of commercial lending for the Glenwood Springs banking center.

Pearce's career in financial services spans more than 12 years, and he brings experience as a senior relationship manager, business development officer, and public relations manager. He is a Colorado native and holds his bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Colorado.

Outside of the bank, Pearce remains active in his community. He currently volunteers his time with the Colorado Bowhunters Association, Colorado Parks and Wildlife as a hunting education instructor and is a committee member for the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. He also looks forward to participating in bank-sponsored activities through the ANB employee volunteer network.