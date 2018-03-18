Business Briefs March 19, 2018

TreadZ Wins Small Business Excellence Award

TreadZ, a Glenwood Spring shoe and mountain living apparel store, received a Small Business Excellence Award from Colorado Lending Source at the organization's annual meeting in January. This award is for a small business that is a pillar of the community and exemplifies financial success.

Partners in business and marriage, John and Erin Zalinski opened TreadZ in 2008. Despite a challenging economy, TreadZ experienced double-digit growth annually, prompting them to purchase the historic Grand Avenue building the business was renting. After nearly a decade of success, the Zalinskis bought the neighboring storefront to open a second store, Toad & Co., and expanded their product line to include high-quality mountain lifestyle clothing and goods for men, women, and children.

To purchase both buildings, the Zalinskis worked with U.S. Bank and Colorado Lending Source to secure financing through the Small Business Administration Commercial Real Estate loan program. To learn more about Colorado Lending Source visit http://www.coloradolendingsource.org.

Brian Kline joins Re/Max Country

Re/Max Country has recently hired real estate agent Brian Kline, who has been in the real estate industry since 2004.

Kline has spent his life in the sales industry, including auto sales, furniture sales as well as electronics, computers and photography equipment and supplies.

Kline gives back to the community by volunteering and supporting my community through the Glenwood Springs Elks Lodge, of which he is a member. He is currently the local chairman for the Elks National Foundation, which raises money for community investment programs, and he is also a part of the Past Presidents Committee, which raises and distributes money for local charitable causes.

In his spare time his hobbies include golfing, hiking, bicycling, rafting and competitive games.