Business Briefs March 26, 2018

La Tricolor Aspen named Radio Station of the Year

La Tricolor Aspen (KPVW-FM) was recently named Radio Station of the Year (medium market) by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The station also won another six awards, including Awards of Excellence for Best Regularly Scheduled Newscast, Best Community Service Campaign, Best Public Service Announcement and Best Public Affairs Program; and Certificates of Merit for Best Station Sponsored Community Event and Best Use of New Media.

Coldwell Banker Mason Morse announces sponsorship of The Arts Campus at Willits

Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate is a sponsor of The Arts Campus at Willits and joins TACAW's Founder's Circle, earning permanent recognition as a founder of the organization and its efforts to improve the cultural identity and quality of life within the Roaring Fork Valley with a new state-of-the-art performing, cinematic and cultural arts center.

The Arts Campus at Willits is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that currently presents events at its temporary home in Willits, known as The Temporary. A multipurpose facility, called The Permanent, will serve as the organization's indefinite home that will also work to collaborate with local nonprofits. This 21st century building will connect the past, present and future of Basalt and Willits with a facility that offers flexible, multipurpose spaces to accommodate lectures, concerts and theater.

Alpine Bank offers nonprofits chance to win $4,500

Recommended Stories For You

To celebrate National Volunteer Week, April 15-21, Alpine Bank is encouraging all of its employees to volunteer in the 28 Colorado communities the bank serves. To spur support for community organizations, Alpine Bank is offering a chance for Colorado nonprofits to win $4,500.

Alpine Bank pays staff to volunteer during National Volunteer Week and throughout the year. In 2017, bank employees volunteered more than 14,000 hours to help address diverse community needs. To focus attention on the importance of giving back, this year Alpine Bank is encouraging all staff to volunteer at least one hour during National Volunteer Week.

Alpine Bank is also giving a chance to Colorado nonprofits to win $4,500 through a #TrailblazeChange Facebook Challenge. Anyone can nominate a nonprofit organization to be eligible to win. Volunteers are encouraged to share the names of their favorite nonprofits and why they like to volunteer. Go to Alpine Bank's Facebook page for details and to enter.

The $4,500 funding amount was inspired by Alpine Bank's 45th anniversary this year. Last year alone, the bank donated more than $3.7 million to community nonprofits in Colorado.