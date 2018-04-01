Business Briefs

Laffoon Legal Services open house

Laffoon Legal Services is hosting an open house from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 5, at its new office, 1018 Grand Ave. There will be light food, beverages and dessert served made from local businesses in town.

Straight out of law school in 2013, Lucy Laffoon moved to Glenwood Springs to open a law practice specializing in immigration law as a solo practitioner. On Jan. 1, 2014, she officially opened the doors to her office. Upon her move, Lucy also joined the Roaring Fork Women's Triathlon Team where she later met Haddie Lopez, a real estate broker with The Property Shop, who joined the team in 2016. As their friendship grew, Lucy mentioned to Haddie that she was renting both an office for her business and personal housing, but would love to put down roots and invest in the community where she started her law practice by purchasing a home/property in Glenwood Springs.

Lopez found a quaint Victorian house on Grand Avenue built for a business downstairs and housing upstairs. Laffoon knew it was home the second she saw it; the only thing left to do was figure out how to make it hers.

Lopez called her friend Nicole Christianson from Colorado Lending Source, an organization that partners with community banks to finance commercial real estate purchases. Although it was an untraditional situation, Christianson believed it could work with the right bank partner, so she reached out to their mutual friend Dean Kinkel at ANB Bank. As the story in a small community goes, Kinkel had been Laffoon's Roaring Fork Young Professionals softball team coach in the summer of 2015. Nearly five months later Laffoon was handed keys to her new office and home.

Nancy Turner elected to Glenwood Springs Board of Realtors board of directors

Roaring Fork Sotheby's International Realty broker Nancy Turner has been elected as the newest board member in the Glenwood Board of Realtors and began her term March 19.

"I am honored to have been elected to serve on the board of directors for the Glenwood Springs Board of Realtors," Turner said. "I believe that I will contribute both personal as well as professional knowledge with my 32 years of experience as a Realtor. I love this business — it is exciting, interesting, complicated and keeps me connected to the community."

"We are pleased that Nancy has taken such an interest in the Glenwood Springs Realtor community and are honored that she will represent not only our firm, but the interests of buyers, sellers and other local real estate brokers," says Gary Hughes, Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty CEO/President.