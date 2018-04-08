Business Briefs

RE/MAX Awards recipients

The following RE/MAX Country real estate agents received 2017 RE/MAX Awards.

Steve Carter was named to the Platinum Club. To receive this honor, members must distinguish themselves as leaders in the real estate industry. Their skill, professionalism and persistence on behalf of their clients have made them outstanding agents.

Becky Warner was named to the 100% Club. To receive this honor, agents must differentiate themselves as being among the best in the real estate industry. During the year, through effort and dedication, they help clients reach their real estate goals.

Wanda Lucas, Megan Pelky, Jessica Rice and Debbie Sanderson were named to the Executive Club. To receive this honor, agents must have proven their skill and commitment to their clients. Throughout the year, these agents have reached a consistent level of achievement for the clients they serve.

Snow Shed Wax Co. earns $15,000 in Business Entrepreneur Challenge

Snow Shed Wax Co. from Carbondale collected a $15,000 prize by finishing second in the Monfort College of Business Entrepreneur Challenge held at the University of Northern Colorado. The company produces a water-based, anti-stick spray that is used to reduce snow and ice buildup on topsheets, climbing skins and bindings. Snow Shed is also readily biodegradable and is considered non-hazardous to the environment, according to OSHA's Hazard Communication Standard. "With this award, we will expand our marketing and advertising and streamline our distribution and help finance some of our new products for next year," said company founder and CEO Peter Arlein. "Getting feedback from the judges was very valuable and hearing about their ideas for our growth was very helpful."

Health Links awards funding to Colorado businesses to support health and safety

Health Links has awarded funding to three local businesses among 15 in Colorado to support capital health and safety improvements in their workplaces. This year, 29 businesses across five counties submitted applications for Healthy Business Accelerator Awards. Proposals ranged from improving breastfeeding accommodations to purchasing new safety equipment.

The 2018 Healthy Business Accelerator Award local recipients are Carbondale Chamber of Commerce, Holy Cross Energy and Mountain Valley Developmental Services.

Funding for this program is made possible by Garfield County Public Health and Eagle County Public Health and Environment through a state-based grant that supports efforts to improve chronic disease in Economic Development Region 12 — which includes Pitkin, Eagle, Summit, Grand, and Jackson counties — and Garfield County.

The next award cycle will begin in April 2019. Employers in Region 12 and Garfield County are eligible to apply. Groups and employers interested in bringing the accelerator program to their community, can contact Kaylee Rivera at Kaylee.Rivera@healthlinkscertified.org. More information about the program can be found online here.