Business Briefs April 23, 2018
April 22, 2018
Scott Dillard with Integrated Mountain Properties earns CCIM designation
Scott Dillard with Integrated Mountain Properties has earned the Certified Commercial Investment Member designation. The CCIM designation represents that the designee has completed advanced coursework in financial and market analysis, and demonstrated extensive experience in the commercial real estate industry. CCIM designees are recognized as leading experts in commercial investment real estate. Dillard is the only person in Glenwood Springs holding this prestigious designation and looks forward to continuing to assist local commercial investors. Contact him at scottdillardrealtor@gmail.com.
Trending In: Business
- Wildfire in Horsethief Canyon forces closure of I-70 near Grand Junction Thursday afternoon
- From horses to hemp: John Lyons eyes second calling
- A quick and simple overview of probate in Colorado
- Silt couple sells business after FedEx Ground changes policies
- NEW: Winter storm warning issued for Elk, Gore mountains; heavy snow expected
Trending Sitewide
- Jury convicts on two charges in New Castle child sex assault case
- Glenwood Springs City Council tackles homeless camp safety concerns
- Crime Briefs: Wheels of justice finally catch up with domestic violence suspect
- 180 years of love: Three Rifle family couples celebrate their 60th anniversaries
- Fourth-grade essays on Earth Day