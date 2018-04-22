Business Briefs April 23, 2018

Scott Dillard with Integrated Mountain Properties earns CCIM designation

Scott Dillard with Integrated Mountain Properties has earned the Certified Commercial Investment Member designation. The CCIM designation represents that the designee has completed advanced coursework in financial and market analysis, and demonstrated extensive experience in the commercial real estate industry. CCIM designees are recognized as leading experts in commercial investment real estate. Dillard is the only person in Glenwood Springs holding this prestigious designation and looks forward to continuing to assist local commercial investors. Contact him at scottdillardrealtor@gmail.com.