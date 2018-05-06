Business Briefs May 7, 2018

Coldwell Banker Mason Morse achieves half million dollar philanthropic milestone

Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate has surpassed $500,000 in charitable contributions to more than 100 organizations throughout the Roaring Fork Valley since 2013.

Since its inception in 1961, Coldwell Banker Mason Morse has been committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Actively involved, the firm's management and brokers have consistently donated time and contributions to nonprofits and schools, and continually devote energy to activities that support the valley.

To further this commitment and ensure the firm's efforts were aligned, Coldwell Banker Mason Morse established its Non-Profit Advisory Committee in 2013. Comprised of the firm's brokers and employees from across the Roaring Fork Valley, the committee evaluates the needs of various nonprofit organizations with the mission of making a difference in the need-based, personal lives of local communities.

In 2017 alone, Coldwell Banker made charitable donations and sponsorships to the several local nonprofits, including: Aspen Community Foundation – Cradle to Career, LIFT-UP, Aspen Valley Land Trust, The Arts Campus at Willits (TACAW) and 5Point Film Festival.

Since forming, the committee has made charitable donations to the following local organizations: Access After School, Brain Train/Seniors Matter, Buddy Program, Carbondale Rotary Club, Colorado Animal Rescue, Glenwood Center for the Arts, One Moment, River Bridge, Roaring Fork Audubon, Roaring Fork Lacrosse, Roaring Fork PreCollegiate, Smiling Goat, Stepping Stones, UpRoot, Wilderness Workshop and Youth Entity.

For more information, visit http://www.masonmorse.com.

Garfield & Hecht P.C. attorneys named as 2018 Colorado SuperLawyers

Garfield & Hecht P.C. attorneys David L. Lenyo and Robert E. Kendig were recently recognized as 2018 Colorado SuperLawyers. Each year, SuperLawyers recognizes the top lawyers in Colorado via a patented, multi-phased selection process involving peer nomination, independent research and peer evaluation. Colorado SuperLawyers estimates that only 5 percent of attorneys in Colorado are recognized as Colorado SuperLawyers. Both David L. Lenyo and Robert E. Kendig have been repeatedly recognized as Colorado SuperLawyers over the past decade.

Dave Lenyo has practiced civil litigation for more than 30 years and has developed extensive trial experience concerning business, commercial, construction, land-use and real-estate disputes. He has defended national corporate clients in product-liability cases, including multi-state class actions, in both federal and state court. He graduated from the University of Colorado at Boulder in 1984 as a member of the Order of the Coif and the Law Review; he was a 1984 recipient of the Wolf Scholarship.

Bob Kendig practices family law, including complex and high-conflict marital dissolution and parental responsibility cases, and he handles issues related to marital agreements, common-law marriage, rights of unmarried cohabitants and similar subjects. He graduated from the University of Denver College of Law in 1976 and was a member of the Denver Law Journal and the Order of St. Ives. He has lectured on family law at many accredited continuing legal education seminars and previously authored the Colorado Bar Association Annual Survey of Colorado Law in family law.

Coldwell Banker Mason Morse's Carrie Wells honored as No. 7 agent internationally

Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate broker associate Carrie Wells has been ranked as the No. 7 top-performing sales associate out of more than 91,000 Coldwell Banker sales professionals internationally in 2017 based on adjusted gross commission (AGC) income. Wells achieved a total sales volume of nearly $132.5 million in 2017.

With a wealth of experience, Wells has ranked within the top 1 percent of real estate sales internationally for Coldwell Banker for the past 22 years, and has been the top producing broker in Aspen for Coldwell Banker Mason Morse since 2011. She is recognized as one of Aspen's most prominent brokers with years of experience in the area's niche luxury market with more than $1.5 billion in sales since beginning her career in the early 1990s.

Deeply engrained in the community, Wells is actively involved in giving back to numerous noteworthy organizations, including serving as a trustee for Aspen Community Foundation along with being a trustee and President of the National Council for the Aspen Music Festival and School.

For more information on Coldwell Banker Mason Morse, call 970-925-7000 or visit http://www.masonmorse.com.

Mountain Family Health Centers gets grant from Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation

Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation (DDCOF) announced that it will provide $3.3 million in funding over four years to 10 Colorado nonprofit medical practices to integrate a dental hygienist into their medical teams to provide dental services. Mountain Family Health Centers of Glenwood Springs is among the recipients. This funding is part of Wave II of DDCOF's Colorado Medical-Dental Integration (CO MDI) Project, which seeks to improve the oral health of underserved Coloradans. .

Initial evaluation data for the CO MDI Project indicate greater access to dental care for underserved Coloradans. However, access to care continues to be an issue for many people statewide. According to the Colorado Health Institute, just 63 percent of Coloradans with incomes at or below 133 percent of the federal poverty level report both good physical and oral health status. Fifty-seven of Colorado's 64 counties are designated a Dental Health Professional Shortage Area by the U.S. Health Resources & Services Administration.

The 10 practices were selected to receive funding because of their ability to demonstrate:

• potential for sustainability in providing a medical home to Coloradans experiencing oral health disparities, with an emphasis related to poverty or geography;

• a clear desire to expand patient services to include full scope preventive dental care; and

• a readiness for medical-dental integration.

More information about Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation can be found at http://www.deltadentalcofoundation.org.