Business briefs

Emery joins Cedar Networks

Suzanne Emery has joined Cedar Networks, in business locally for 10 years. She will be visiting businesses from Aspen to De Beque to discuss fiber optic connectivity.

Emery has lived in the valley for over 30 years. During that time, she has sold to businesses throughout Western Colorado, building a reputation around service, integrity and professionalism. Emery can be reached at 970-510-3232.

Carbondale family physician and primary care practice receive state awards for practice innovation and service

The Colorado Academy of Family Physicians has honored both Dr. Gary Knaus and the practice he founded over 35 years ago, Roaring Fork Family Practice, for their contributions to medicine through practice innovation and service. Dr. Knaus received CAFP's Family Physician of the Year Award and Roaring Fork Family Practice was bestowed with the Patient Centered Innovation Award with the delivery of whole-person care through an integration of behavioral and physical health into their practice.

The Family Physician of the Year Award annually recognizes a Colorado family physician who provides outstanding care, enhances the community and is a role model both personally and professionally. In his nomination, fellow family physician Dr. Lauren Sontag writes, "It is clear that [Dr. Knaus] exemplifies what it means to be a family physician: a kind heart, an eager mind, and a listening ear, all with a deep commitment to the community." Dr. Knaus continues to make house calls to some patients, saying it helps to take another challenge out of their day, especially for older patients.

Recommended Stories For You

Dr. Knaus was an early adopter of electronic health records for Roaring Fork Family Practice and knows firsthand the importance of innovation and transformation for a primary care practice. This dedication to the larger picture of health care is what led Roaring Fork Family Practice to create a program integrating behavioral and physical health for patients. Combining funds from practice transformation programs and refining their billing process has allowed the practice to hire a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) rather than referring those services out into the community. The benefit of having an LCSW on staff has enabled RFFP to increase the percentage of patients screened for clinical depression from 9.6 percent to 62 percent. In addition, the LCSW has also helped patients find funds for life-changing dental work, access to stable housing, navigating the challenges of caring for a loved one, and much more.

Best promoted to associate at JVA

JVA Inc. has promoted Cooper Best to associate. Best has been with the JVA Environmental team since 2014, and started the firm's Glenwood Springs office. He actively serves numerous municipal clients throughout Colorado's Western Slope. Best uses his focus on water and wastewater design, project management and client relations to assist his broad project base consisting of treatment facilities, master plans and assessments.

Jewell gets Residential Management Professional designation

Lindsay Jewell, a local Realtor, has just been awarded the RMP (Residential Management Professional) designation by the National Association of Residential Property Managers. This designation is held by fewer than six property managers on the Western Slope and is reflective of the professional commitment made to the industry by the recipient.

The professional designation is awarded to property managers who have completed the highest levels of achievement, including advanced course requirements, service to the NARPM organization, and service to the real estate industry. A detailed examination of the applicant as well as letters of recommendation from clients is required to complete the certification requirements.

Carbondale Mayor Dan Richardson named chief operating officer of Ascendigo Autism Services

Ascendigo Autism Services, a nationally recognized autism service and outdoor recreation provider located in Carbondale, has appointed Dan Richardson as the organization's new chief operating officer. Richardson will also continue to serve as the mayor of the town of Carbondale, a position he has held since 2016.

"Dan is a proven business leader who is passionate about helping local communities thrive," said Ascendigo President and CEO Peter Bell. "His vast experience in strategic planning, organizational development, and client services management will help take Ascendigo to the next level. Dan will be an excellent addition to our dedicated and passionate team."

As Ascendigo's COO, Richardson will work with other leaders in the organization to ramp up the capacity to take on new clients. He will also manage the organization's increasing real estate and project development needs and oversee various systems improvements with a strong focus on advancing the organization's mission and strategic goals. Ascendigo currently employs 32 full-time staff and more than 45 seasonal staff, ranking it as one of the largest employers in the mid-Roaring Fork Valley. Richardson brings over 24 years of experience in sustainability, budgeting, strategic planning, employee engagement, client service and project management. He most recently worked as senior consultant and Consulting Services Sector leader for SGM, an engineering, consulting and surveying firm based in Glenwood Springs. As SGM's lead asset management consultant, he consulted with over 40 local governmental agencies and many private sector clients. Richardson has served on a number of community boards including the Glenwood Springs City Council, the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority (RFTA), and the Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork. In 2010, he was selected by Colorado Biz magazine as one of Colorado's "Top 25 Influential Young Professionals."

A native of Glenwood Springs, Richardson graduated from the University of Colorado at Boulder with a bachelor's degree in Environmental Design in Architecture.