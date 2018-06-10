Business Briefs

The Kids Club House

Glenwood Toys and Gifts has relaunched The Kids Club House featuring once a month free hands-on demonstrations with vendors. Other activities that are being offered are summer art classes, birthday parties, mommy and me art classes, toddler art classes, baby showers, paint your own ceramics, build and paint wood crafts and painting on canvas for kids and adults. For information call 970-945-1141 or email glenwoodtoys@gmail.com.

Magy's Bakery opens in New Castle

Magy's Bakery has opened for business just east of Ritter Plaza in downtown New Castle. Magy started baking at a very young age and now has her own bakery, offering cupcakes, many different kinds of cakes and artisan Mexican bread.

Felicity Huffman and Denali Barron join Wilderness Workshop board

Felicity Huffman and Denali Barron, two accomplished women with strong ties to the Roaring Fork Valley, are joining the Wilderness Workshop board.

Recommended Stories For You

Felicity Huffman grew up in the Roaring Fork Valley. She graduated from NYU and is a founding member of the acclaimed Atlantic Theater Company in New York City. Her acting credits include Broadway, off Broadway, television and film. She has earned an Academy Award nomination, Golden Globe and Emmy awards. Her company, Velocity, produces both television and theater. In 2015, Huffman and her husband, William H Macy, took over the Huffman family home in Woody Creek.

"It is a profound honor to become a member of the Wilderness Workshop board," Felicity said. "I remember Connie Harvey and Dottie Fox, founding members of the Wilderness Workshop, having breakfast with my mother, Grace, at the Weinerstube Restaurant in Aspen every Wednesday. I remember sitting next to my mother, eating her leftover pancakes, listening to Connie and Dottie talk about their efforts to save the wilderness in that wonderful piece of the world. I hope I can be worthy of continuing their work."

Denali Barron grew up in Boulder with four younger siblings who are also named after mountains. Her family spent every summer at the cabin her parents built in Little Annie Basin on the backside of Aspen Mountain. Her deep affinity for hiking, backpacking and exploring wilderness was fostered here in the Roaring Fork Valley.

She moved permanently to Aspen in the summer of 2012 to work as an ACES naturalist. After a year of leading interpretive hikes and snowshoe tours, she started teaching the ACES year-round children's programs. She spent three years working at a rock climbing, experiential education, and team-building company in northern Thailand. She holds a bachelor's degree in anthropology and environmental studies from Princeton University. She and her husband, Adam McCurdy, plan to stay in the Roaring Fork Valley for years to come.

"I appreciate Wilderness Workshop's role in balancing our thriving communities with the ecological integrity of the land that supports us. I'm thrilled to be joining the group of remarkable people who comprise their board," Barron said.

Huffman and Barron join the current members of the Wilderness Workshop board: Mary Dominick, Sue Edelstein, Cici Fox, Lindsay Gurley, Allyn Harvey, Charlie Hopton, Peter Looram, Michael McVoy, Aron Ralston, Jill Soffer, Michael Stranahan, Karin Teague, Peter Van Domelen, Ted Zukoski and board president Andy Wiessner.