Business Briefs June 18, 2018

Michael Fox joins Kalamaya | Goscha law firm

Michael Fox has joined Kalamaya | Goscha as an associate trial attorney based in the firm's Glenwood Springs office.

Fox concentrates his practice in the areas of criminal defense, DUI defense and personal injury in Garfield County. Before coming to Kalamaya | Goscha, he worked with the Colorado State Public Defender's Office representing the indigent on misdemeanor and felony criminal matters.

Fox graduated from the University of Colorado Law School in Boulder and received his undergraduate degree in international relations from the University of Southern California. As a law student, Michael worked for the Colorado State Public Defenders Office, for Denver civil rights attorney Faisal Salahuddin, and with the Honorable Judge Elliff. In addition, he competed as a member of both the Colorado Law National Mock Trial Team and the National Moot Court Team. He won the award for best overall oralist in the Colorado Cup Mock Trial Competition.

Fox prides himself on being a community leader. While in law school at the University of Colorado Boulder, he served as the Student Bar president, the president of the Student American Civil Liberties Union, and the president of the Jewish Students Union.

Kalamaya | Goscha is a Colorado law firm founded by Ryan Kalamaya and Amy Goscha. The boutique mountain law practice specializes in personal injury, criminal defense, DUI defense, divorce, and family law. Kalamaya | Goscha has offices in Aspen, Glenwood Springs and Edwards. For more information visit kalamaya.law.