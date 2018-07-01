Business Briefs

Colorado Mountain College wins national, regional awards

Colorado Mountain College recently received one national and two regional awards from two nonprofits that support educational communication and advancement.

CMC's marketing and communications department received a 2017 gold national Paragon award for "Aim Higher," the college's viewbook, from the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations. NCMPR's Paragon awards recognize outstanding achievement in design, marketing and communication at community and technical colleges.

In addition, the college received a 2018 gold award for its yearlong 50th anniversary commemoration and a silver award for the college's 2015-16 Impact Annual Review, from District VI of the Council for Advancement and Support of Education.

CASE's gold award in the category of "Special Events: Yearlong Event" was for the college's 50th anniversary coordinated events and communication. The award acknowledges Colorado Mountain College's advancement team: the CMC Foundation, the marketing and communications department and the public information office. Over the course of the anniversary year the team coordinated over 38 campus celebrations and community events, throughout the college's footprint. In addition to the events, they produced special logo and design elements, as well as extensive print, broadcast and social media communications, commemorating the college's half-century milestone.

Colorado Mountain College's 2015-16 Impact Annual Review received a silver award in the category of "Individual In-House Publications." The review featured stories of students, faculty, staff, alumni and supporters of the college and was, once again, a collaboration among the college's advancement team members. CMC's new Impact 50th commemorative review, looking backward at the 2016-17 year, is at cmcfoundation.org/flipbook/.

For more on the college's 50th anniversary celebrations, go to cmcbecauseofyou.org.

180° Wellness welcomes Lisa Wagner

Lisa Wagner, MSN APN FNP-C, has joined 180° Wellness in Glenwood Springs. She first moved to the roaring Fork Valley in 2003. Seeing a need for primary care providers she left the valley to become a nurse practitioner, with the intent of returning to help meet the health needs in the community.

Wagner received her BSN at The University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston, and her MSN, specializing in primary care family practice, at Samuel Merritt University.

She has experience in the following therapies to support health and well-being: IV nutritional infusions; platelet rich plasma (prp) injections; stem cell joint injections; and bioidentical hormone therapy.

She was an active member of the student government organization at UT as the chair of philanthropy. Her background in nursing comes from the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit at the renowned DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center at Houston Methodist in the Texas Medical Center.

To schedule an appointment , call 180° Wellness at 970-930-6141. 180° Wellness is located at 100 Midland Ave. Ste. 280 Glenwood Springs.

Peter Tibbetts achieves CCHP certification

Peter Tibbetts, MBA, LSSMBB, PMP, CPHQ, CCHP, of Glenwood Springs, earned professional certification in the field of correctional health care effective July 1, 2018. To become a Certified Correctional Health Professional (CCHP), Tibbetts demonstrated mastery of national standards and the knowledge expected of leaders working in this field. Tibbetts joins over 3.500 correctional health care professionals who have earned this distinction.

CCHP is highly regarded as a symbol of accomplishment and self-improvement, and provides immeasurable benefits. It promotes correctional health care professional's knowledge, understanding, and application of standards and guidelines essential to the delivery of appropriate health care in the correctional environment; their role in delivering that care; the basic legal principles underlying their practice; and their ethical obligations. The CCHP credential enhances their professional standing in the community.