Business Briefs

New partner for Beattie, Houpt & Jarvis

Beattie, Houpt & Jarvis, formerly known as Beattie, Chadwick & Houpt, is delighted to announce that Ryan M. Jarvis has become a partner of the firm.

Originally from Seattle, Jarvis graduated magna cum laude from the Seattle University School of Law and began his legal career at Beattie, Chadwick & Houpt in 2011. He returned to Seattle for a stint as an assistant attorney general at the Washington State Office of the Attorney General where he represented a state agency that managed 5.6 million acres of forest, range, agricultural, aquatic and commercial land. In 2014, Jarvis and his wife returned to the Roaring Fork Valley to raise their family, and he rejoined Beattie, Chadwick & Houpt.

Jarvis' practice emphasizes water law, real estate and real property, business transactions and negotiations, contracts and litigation.

For over 30 years Beattie, Houpt & Jarvis and its predecessors have offered personalized legal services to meet the needs of clients in Glenwood Springs, the Roaring Fork Valley, and throughout Colorado. Visit http://www.BHJlegal.com for more details.

Spung joins JVA as Glenwood Springs civil project manager

JVA Inc. has hired J.R. Spung P.E. as a civil project manager in the Glenwood Springs office. He received his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Florida State University, and brings over 15 years of experience with over 10 years in the Roaring Fork Valley. He will join Cooper Best and the rest of the Glenwood Springs team in serving area owners, architects and municipalities on their civil engineering projects.

JVA is a structural, civil and environmental consulting engineering firm headquartered in Boulder with offices in Glenwood Springs, Winter Park, Denver, and Fort Collins. For more information, visit http://www.jvajva.com.

New hours for Infinite Wellness Acupuncture

Infinite Wellness Acupuncture, 1317 Grand Ave. in Glenwood Springs, is now open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Call 970-930-1809 with questions or to get more info and see the schedule online at http://www.infinitewellnessacu.com.