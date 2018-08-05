Business Briefs

Trinity Recycling in Glenwood

Trinity Recycling has opened a second location in Glenwood Springs.

Trinity pays cash for all scrap metals — copper, brass, steel, appliances, aluminum cans, cars, trucks and more. Trinity can also provide roll-off containers for commercial accounts. Trinity guarantees to pay the best prices in the Central Rocky Mountain Region for scrap metal.

Trinity Recycling is about 2 miles south of Walmart, next to Airgas, at 3710 Colorado 82, Glenwood Springs. The phone number is 970-948-0333.

Valley View makes list of 100 great community hospitals

Valley View Hospital was named to the 2018 list of 100 great community hospitals by Becker's Hospital Review, a health care technology publication.

As facilities with no more than 550 beds, community hospitals serve a crucial role caring for rural communities or small towns outside of cities. As rural and community hospitals continue to face financial struggles and even closure, Valley View Hospital is showing others how to efficiently run a hospital that works to improve the health of its patients. Staying up to date with the latest health care technology is key in continuing to provide people of the community with the services they need, while staying close to home. The right technology helps doctors track each patient's health history in a digital record, guides doctors' treatment decisions and can even help the hospital connect with others nearby.

Glenwood Springs earns Distinguished Budget Presentation Award

The city of Glenwood Springs has received the Government Finance Officers Association's Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its 2018 budget.

The award represents a significant achievement by the entity. It reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. In order to receive the budget award, the entity had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity's budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and a communications device.

Budget documents must be rated "proficient" in all four categories, and in the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award. Additionally, Glenwood's budget aims to promote transparency with each line item, public discussion and availability.

When a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is granted to an entity, a Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation is also presented to the individual(s) or department designated as being primarily responsible for having achieved the award. This has been presented to Yvette Gustad, city of Glenwood Springs Finance director.

There are over 1,600 participants in the Budget Awards Program. The most recent Budget Award recipients, along with their corresponding budget documents, are posted quarterly on GFOA's website. Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America.