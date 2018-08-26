Business Briefs August 27, 2018

Bluetent acquires Visual Data Systems

Bluetent has acquired Visual Data Systems (VDS), an agency in Maryland focused in online marketing strategies and website development for the vacation rental industry.

Founded by Roaring Fork Valley locals, Bluetent's business is digital marketing, web design and eCommerce for the vacation rental industry. Bluetent has 16 years experience in the vacation rental industry, and the Carbondale headquarters employs 80 digital marketing experts.

Since 1995, VDS' core belief has remained constant: Its clients' success is its success. In response, it has developed services and solutions that proactively address the changing landscape of travel and technology.

All employees at VDS will join Bluetent and VDS customers will transition without any changes to their current contracts.

Dr. Tracy Douglas joins Glenwood Veterinary

Dr. Tracy Douglas has joined Glenwood Veterinary Clinic. In addition to her small animal patients, she also sees exotics and large animals and has a particular interest in goat medicine. Her focus includes emergency medicine, internal medicine, oncology, neurology, geriatric and preventive care.

Douglas received her undergraduate degree with honors from the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York. After graduation, she spent five years in the U.S. Army obtaining the rank of captain. She is a decorated combat veteran who served in the field of Public Health for the 5th Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division. After her military service, she pursued her lifelong dream of becoming a veterinarian. As a world traveler, she found herself living in Australia, where she obtained her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) from the University of Melbourne.

She said she is looking forward to discovering what the Western Slope has to offer through her hobbies that include running, camping, skiing, rock climbing and hiking with her two dogs, Kip and Murphy.

Dalby, Wendland & Co. promotions

Dalby, Wendland & Co. announces the following staff promotions:

Rachel M. Schlepp, CPA, to associate principal: Schlepp's career in public accounting spans over 16 years. She joined Dalby Wendland's Glenwood Springs office as a tax manager in 2015. During her time as a public accountant, she has worked with multinational businesses and small companies just getting started. Her prior professional experience also includes working as a bank examiner for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Schlepp's expertise is in the areas of federal and multi-state tax for businesses and high net-worth individuals. She specializes in several industries, including real estate, construction, professional services, and not-for-profit. Schlepp attained a bachelor's degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance and master's degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting from Colorado State University in Fort Collins. She is a member of the American Institute of CPAs, Colorado Society of CPAs, serves as Advancement Chair for the local Cub Scout pack, and serves on the finance committee for Valley View Hospital Foundation.

Katie J. Taylor, CPA, to senior tax accountant: Taylor grew up in Longmont. She attended Western State Colorado University in Gunnison, graduating cum laude from the honors program with degrees in professional accounting and business administration with an emphasis in resort management. She joined Dalby Wendland in May 2016 after graduation. Taylor provides general income tax preparation for individuals and businesses and has a special interest in working with small business owners. She is a member of the American Institute of CPAs and the Colorado Society of CPAs.