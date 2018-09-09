Business Briefs September 10, 2018

Dalby, Wendland & Co. Named a Top 300 Public Accounting Firm

Dalby, Wendland & Co. has been recognized by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) as a Top 300 Firm. IPA Top 300 firms are ranked by U.S. net revenues and are compiled by analyzing more than 550 responses to IPA's Survey and Analysis of Firms. This is Dalby, Wendland & Co.'s fourth year recognized by IPA.

Firm President Greg Keller said, "Recognized as being in the top 300 public accounting firms in the nation is really an honor for us. Our clients are looking to us for more future guidance with advisory and planning, in addition to our core services of tax, accounting, and audit. I think it speaks to the level of skill, talent, and hard work of our professionals. We are grateful to our clients, employees, and communities for helping us come so far."

The IPA survey and benchmarking report is the gold standard within the profession. This is IPA's 28th annual ranking of the largest accounting firms in the nation.