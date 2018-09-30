Business Briefs

Mountain Family Health Centers Receives National Awards for High Quality Care

Mountain Family Health Centers has been awarded $112,070 for the organization's dedication to quality improvement, by the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), a division of the federal Bureau of Primary Health Care. According to HRSA, "the goal of the Quality Improvement Awards is to improve clinical quality, improve patient outcomes, and increase access to comprehensive primary care services, while recognizing health centers' efforts that support ongoing quality improvement."

Concurrent with the announcement of the awards, HRSA commended the efforts of the nation's community health centers as the backbone of the nation's primary health care system. One in eight people in Garfield, Eagle and/or Pitkin counties rely on Mountain Family for affordable, accessible primary medical, dental and behavioral health care.

HRSA made awards to Mountain Family to use for further quality improvement in six of nine categories including clinical quality improvement, advanced use of electronic health record and health information technology and achievement of national patient-centered home recognition by the National Committee on Quality Assurance (the highest national recognition a primary care practice can receive). Among the largest awards were those for increasing access to care and addressing health disparities. These two awards recognize Mountain Family's foundation, as the mission of the organization is "To provide high quality, integrated primary medical, behavioral and dental health care in Garfield, Eagle, Pitkin and Rio Blanco counties, with special consideration for the underserved, regardless of ability to pay."

For more information on Mountain Family Health Centers, visit http://www.mountainfamily.org.

Salamun named Latino services officer

Alpine Bank has appointed Susana Salamun to the position of Latino services officer. She will lead the bank's ongoing commitment to provide service to Latino and Hispanic customers in the 28 Colorado communities served by Alpine Bank.

Salamun, who joined the bank in 2013, has worked in information technology and in the Compliance Department for Alpine prior to assuming her new role.

Alpine Bank has made it a priority to serve the growing Latino/Hispanic communities in Colorado for more than two decades. One bank program initiated by Chairman Bob Young has awarded more than 200 Latino/Hispanic scholarships to attend Colorado Mountain College since 1996.

The Americas Card, an exclusive Alpine Bank loyalty debit card, has provided customers the opportunity to support the Latino/Hispanic communities since 2007. Under the program, Alpine donates 10 cents for each debit card transaction to local community organizations. Last year alone, the bank donated $66,260.90 to Latino and Hispanic organizations across Colorado on behalf of customers using the Americas Card. Since the card's creation in 2007, Alpine has donated more than $400,000 on behalf of Americas Card customers.

Megan Rohman joins All Kids Dental

Megan Rohman, DDS, has joined All Kids Dental as a pediatric eligible board specialist. She is seeing patients in Eagle and Glenwood Springs and will be part of the team opening the new practice location in Eagle Ranch at 1185 Capitol St., Suite 101. She joins Casey Johnson, DDS, board certified orthodontic specialist; Paul Allen, DDS, MS, board certified pediatric specialist; and Gina Graziani, DDS, MS, also a board certified pediatric specialist.

Rohman has been living in the Vail Valley for the past two years as a general dentist before making the decision to specialize in pediatric dental care. The timing was great as she and her husband just welcomed a daughter, Rosella, in May. In 2012, she graduated with honors from the University of Iowa – College of Dentistry and then returned to complete her certificate in pediatric dentistry in 2018. Her experience spans working with the elderly and physically compromised adults to working with low-income and underinsured families in the Pikes Peak region of Colorado. Her goal is to "give a good happy appointment, while focusing on the individualized treatment that each patient needs." When she isn't playing with her new baby she is enjoying road biking, hiking, camping and everything our mountains have to offer.

All Kids Dental in Glenwood Springs is located upstairs in the ANB Bank Building at 2624 Grand Ave., and the Rifle location is at 900 Airport Road. All Kids Dental can be reached at 928-9500 or visit http://www.AKDsmiles.com.