Business Briefs February 18, 2019

Feret joins WIN Health Institute

Dr. Joe Feret has joined Dr. David Jensen at the WIN Health Institute chiropractor organization.

Feret recently joined WIN Health Institute to expand his knowledge and passions about chiropractic and helping others within the Roaring Fork community. His journey began in the Philadelphia area, where he was an avid soccer player, playing at Penn State; skier (instructor for six years); athlete; and outdoorsy person. After receiving a degree in kinesiology from Penn State, Feret continued his education and graduated from Palmer Chiropractic College in Florida. While in Florida, he worked extensively with multiple school clubs, including the Sports Council, Soft Tissue and Forward Thinking Chiropractic. Feret has been treating everyone from young children to D1 athletes.

When he isn't in the clinic, he can be found skiing down the mountain, running around on the soccer fields, training martial arts, hiking and biking on trails during summer, and helping out with many volunteer and social events in the area.

You can make an appointment for a treatment from Dr. Joe by calling the WIN Health Institute's main desk at 970-279-4099 or by visiting the main office at 711 E. Valley Road in Willits.

For more information, visit the WIN website at https://winhealthinstitute.com.

Alpine Bank's Melissa M. Knutson Earns CFP

Alpine Bank Wealth Management Officer Melissa M. Knutson has received the Certified Financial Planner (or CFP) certification. She has met the rigorous ethical requirements, base of experience, course of study and marathon exam as demanded by the CFP board.

On average, it takes 1,000 hours of study to complete the coursework and then pass the seven-hour exam. Knutson's curriculum covered the financial planning process, risk management, investments, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits, and estate planning. CFP professionals also agree to meet ongoing continuing education requirements and to uphold the CFP board's Code of Ethics and Professional Responsibility, Rules of Conduct and Financial Planning Practice Standards.

Knutson, who joined Alpine Bank Glenwood Springs in 2016, has worked in the financial industry since 2008. Prior to joining Alpine Bank, she worked in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, with a focus on developing customized financial plans for a diverse group of clients.

She actively serves wealth management clients from Aspen to Battlement Mesa.