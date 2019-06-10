Business Briefs June 11, 2019

Christopher L. West



New Castle Chamber of Commerce welcomes Abundant Synergies

The New Castle Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Larry Williams with Abundant Synergies LLC of Silt. Founder Larry Williams is a business architect able to help clients increase market presence online or offline, according to a press release. For information, contact larry@abdsyn.com.

Alpine Bank Staff Set Community Volunteering Record

In giving back to the communities they serve, Alpine Bank employees just set an all-time record, volunteering 3,171 hours in April and far surpassing their collective 750-hour goal for the month. While community service has been a core value at Alpine Bank since its founding in 1973, according to a press release, this April employees volunteered more hours and reached out in new ways to support 500 nonprofit organizations and individuals in the 29 Colorado communities the bank serves.

Alpine Bank pays staff to volunteer three full days each year for the nonprofit organization(s) of their choice. Last year Alpine employees volunteered more than 14,000 hours to help address needs in their communities. “I am so proud of our employees for giving their time to causes they feel strongly about,” said Alpine Bank founder and Chairman Bob Young.

In order to boost awareness of the important contribution of nonprofits and the impact of volunteering, Alpine Bank held a Facebook Challenge in April. It enabled anyone to nominate a Colorado nonprofit organization to win and spurred 811 entries. The winner was Barbara Butler, who received a $1,000 check from Alpine Bank, which she presented to the nonprofit she nominated, CASA Mesa County.

“They are so near and dear to my heart,” Butler said about CASA. “They do such important work in the community.”

Joy Thompson, executive director, CASA Mesa County, said, “We are so grateful for the support of Alpine Bank, which has been so generous to our mission of serving child victims of abuse and neglect in our community.”

Dalby, Wendland & Co. names Chris West as CEO

Dalby, Wendland & Co., P.C., has elected Christopher L. West, CPA, to be the firm’s chief executive officer (CEO), effective July 1.

As CEO, West will focus on firm leadership and vision direction, including operations, people, client service, technology, and overall growth strategies.

He is a Colorado native and started with Dalby Wendland in 1996 after graduating with a BS in accounting from Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. He became a tax principal in 2009. He has also served as the Principal In Charge of the Local Office for Grand Junction and board treasurer.

West is a licensed Colorado Certified Public Accountant, member of the American Institute of CPAs, and Colorado Society of CPAs. He is a current Grand Junction Downtown Rotary Member and treasurer of the GJ Rotary Club Foundation, board member of Western Colorado Community Foundation board of trustees, member of HopeWest Planned Giving Council, board member of Colorado West Estate Planning Council, and investment committee ex-officio for the Colorado Mesa University Foundation.

Ascent Group opens Carbondale office

The Ascent Group, with structural engineering offices in Boulder and Winter Park, has opened a third office in historic downtown Carbondale. Project Manager Christopher Drake has joined and is managing the newly opened office. With deep roots in the community and expertise in building and structural engineering, according to a press release, Drake will provide personal, professional and local structural engineering consulting services.

SBA Colorado names new PIO for media, public outreach

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Colorado District Office recently named a new public information officer for coordination and information outreach.

Stephen Collier joined the SBA Colorado District Office May 13, transferring from the U.S. Department of Commerce, where he was the Southwest regional communication manager for the U.S. Commercial Service.

Collier brings more than 15 years of public and private sector public affairs experience to SBA, providing timely and accurate assistance to numerous external audiences throughout this career.

Collier began his public affairs experience with the U.S. Air Force as a military journalist, then later, as a public affairs officer. He has also worked for a small public relations firm in Colorado Springs.

Members of the press or the public can contact Stephen Collier directly at 720-883-1714 or email him at stephen.collier@sba.gov for news or information on or related to the SBA.

RVR’s VanDyke named 2019 West Chapter Golf Professional of the year

Steve VanDyke, PGA director of golf at River Valley Ranch, has been named the 2019 West Chapter Golf Professional of the year.

The Golf Professional of the Year award is awarded to a PGA member for overall performance, including leadership and service as well as promotion of the game of golf.

VanDyke joined River Valley Ranch as director of golf in 2019 along with Head Golf Professional Jacques Deyoe, PGA. Their joint mission is to revitalize the public course at RVR and bring diverse community-based programming including expanded junior golf programs, according to a press release.

VanDyke is the founder of Youth Golf Colorado, a nonprofit that supports the development of and access to the game of golf for youth in Colorado.

He has been a PGA professional for almost 20 years and serves on the West Chapter board.